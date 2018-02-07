MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 7

DUBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks back from the brink as Wall St rallies
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region dragged down by global tumble but outperforms most of Asia
* Oil prices rise on report of decline in U.S. crude stocks
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on bargain hunting after hitting over 3-week low
* Middle East Crude-Murban’s OSP premium at near 2-yr high
* Iran keeps March light crude price for Asia unchanged - source
* Turkey says no disagreements with Russia over Syria operation
* UN demands Syria ceasefire as air strikes pound rebel areas
* Emerging markets suffer $4 bln outflows, biggest since U.S. election, IIF says
* Gold demand slid to eight-year low in 2017 -WGC
* Resumption of Russian flights to Egypt matter for airlines - Egypt envoy
* Egypt to offer 11 concession areas in gas exploration bid round -Shorouk
* Saudi Aramco and Petronas are close to raising $8 billion loan- Bloomberg
* Fitch: Saudi Settlements Set to Bolster Sovereign Balance Sheet
* Saudi Telecom signs $1.8 bln soccer broadcast deal as state clout grows
* Saudi Arabia awards ACWA Power its first 300 MW solar PV project
* Saudi NCB net profit up 11.8 pct as expenses, impairments drop
* ADNOC signs 15-year gas sales agreement with Dubai
* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan, Amwal to list ETFs this quarter -sources
* Qatar National Bank raising $1.38 billion with private bond
* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates