MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 9

DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall on fears China virus to slow growth, gold gains

* Oil falls 1% as Russia needs time to mull more OPEC+ supply cuts

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf stocks in red; Egypt extends gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as virus fears outweigh strong U.S. jobs data

* OPEC+ panel calls for more oil cuts on coronavirus impact - Algeria

* Lebanon’s Aoun: foreign states, especially France, want to help Lebanon

* Khamenei says Iran should increase military might to prevent war

* Unpaid bills, empty homes: Families of Iran crash victims put lives back together

* Iraqi cleric scolds security forces after protesters die in new tensions

* Abandoned and attacked, some Iraq protesters look to an ayatollah

* EXCLUSIVE-Lebanon approves financial rescue plan with ‘painful steps’

* Gulf’s financial wealth could be over in 15 years - IMF

EGYPT

* Egypt extends imported wheat moisture limit specifications by one year

* Egypt’s net foreign reserves rise to $45.457 bln in January - c.Bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco sees increase in attempted cyber attacks

* Saudi miner Ma’aden says China supply, coronavirus dampen aluminium outlook

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says total of seven cases diagnosed with coronavirus, as two more cases detected

* BUZZ-NMC at bottom of FTSE, volatility to remain

* Middle East Crude-Prompt Dubai inter-month swaps flip into contango

* Mideast oil benchmark Dubai flips into contango as weak China demand weighs

* Emirates crew failed to monitor settings in 2016 crash, probe finds

* Tabreed, On Potential Acquisition Of Emaar Assets, Says Exploring Acquisition Opportunities In Region

* Emaar Properties, On Potential Assets Sale To Tabreed, Says Exploring Financing Options

* ADNOC considers exchangeable bonds linked to shares of listed unit-sources

QATAR

* Valentino CEO says Mayhoola is long term shareholder

* BUZZ-Qatar’s United Development plunges on profit decline, dividend cut

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s GFH invests $250 mln on Hilton, Marriott branded hotels in U.S.

KUWAIT

* Ahli United Bank reports record 2019 net profit

* Kuwait seeks information on alleged Airbus bribery case - KUNA

OMAN

* Oman supports deeper oil output cut amid coronavirus outbreak (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)