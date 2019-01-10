MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 10

DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares check rally as US-China trade talks, Fed policy in focus
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil lifts Saudi to 5-month high, most Gulf markets up
* Oil falls 1 pct on swelling U.S. supply, but mood generally upbeat on trade hopes
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as interest rate outlook pressures dollar
* Erdogan threats against Kurds will not stop Syria withdrawal, Pompeo says
* Syrian minister optimistic on Kurdish talks
* “Unprecedented” U.S. sanctions are pressuring Iran - Khamenei
* Iran says U.S. citizen White arrested, confirming earlier reports
* Iran says it will reciprocate after EU sanctions Iranian
* Iran says will not halt aerospace programme despite U.S. warning
* Both sides largely sticking to Yemen ceasefire, more progress needed -U.N.
* Lebanon’s Berri urges postponement of Arab Economic Summit, MPs say
* Egypt’s GASC seeks white rice for March 20-April 20 and/or April 1-30
* Egypt’s GASC buys 415,000 T of Russian wheat - trade
* Egypt court jails prominent activist for 15 years - sources
* Saudi Aramco to issue bonds in Q2 2019, list in 2021 - energy minister
* Saudi Arabia announces rise in oil reserves after external audit
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi private jet industry stalls after corruption crackdown
* Saudi to work closely with U.S. on nuclear power plans - Falih
* Saudi Arabia confident cuts by OPEC and allies will balance oil market nL8N1Z95AF]
* Six killed and one arrested in security operation in Saudi Arabia’s al-Qatif region
* Australia to consider taking in Saudi teen who fled family “abuse”
* UAE energy minister says it is an important year for diversifying energy mix
* UAE energy minister says nuclear power project slightly delayed
* UAE energy minister says concerned about China-U.S. trade tensions
* Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks in preparation for Islamic bonds issue
* Qatar National Bank raising 2 billion euro loan - LPC
* U.N. watchdog seeks release of 3 relatives of Bahraini activist
* Gulf Air says its niche will be to offer premium service
* Kuwait pension fund says files lawsuit against UK’s Man Group
* Kuwait to start announcing monthly price for sulphur this month (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)