MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 10

DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares check rally as US-China trade talks, Fed policy in focus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil lifts Saudi to 5-month high, most Gulf markets up

* Oil falls 1 pct on swelling U.S. supply, but mood generally upbeat on trade hopes

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as interest rate outlook pressures dollar

* Erdogan threats against Kurds will not stop Syria withdrawal, Pompeo says

* Syrian minister optimistic on Kurdish talks

* “Unprecedented” U.S. sanctions are pressuring Iran - Khamenei

* Iran says U.S. citizen White arrested, confirming earlier reports

* Iran says it will reciprocate after EU sanctions Iranian

* Iran says will not halt aerospace programme despite U.S. warning

* Both sides largely sticking to Yemen ceasefire, more progress needed -U.N.

* Lebanon’s Berri urges postponement of Arab Economic Summit, MPs say

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks white rice for March 20-April 20 and/or April 1-30

* Egypt’s GASC buys 415,000 T of Russian wheat - trade

* Egypt court jails prominent activist for 15 years - sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco to issue bonds in Q2 2019, list in 2021 - energy minister

* Saudi Arabia announces rise in oil reserves after external audit

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi private jet industry stalls after corruption crackdown

* Saudi to work closely with U.S. on nuclear power plans - Falih

* Saudi Arabia confident cuts by OPEC and allies will balance oil market nL8N1Z95AF]

* Six killed and one arrested in security operation in Saudi Arabia’s al-Qatif region

* Australia to consider taking in Saudi teen who fled family “abuse”

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE energy minister says it is an important year for diversifying energy mix

* UAE energy minister says nuclear power project slightly delayed

* UAE energy minister says concerned about China-U.S. trade tensions

* Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks in preparation for Islamic bonds issue

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank raising 2 billion euro loan - LPC

BAHRAIN

* U.N. watchdog seeks release of 3 relatives of Bahraini activist

* Gulf Air says its niche will be to offer premium service

KUWAIT

* Kuwait pension fund says files lawsuit against UK’s Man Group

* Kuwait to start announcing monthly price for sulphur this month (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)