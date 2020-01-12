MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 12

DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks slide on renewed Middle East tensions

* Oil falls below $65/bbl in first weekly drop since November

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi outshines as Gulf rebounds on receding Mideast tensions

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower amid rising equities as Mideast tensions fade

* Protests and condemnation after Iran admits downing Ukrainian plane

* Washington turns down Iraqi call to remove troops

* Oman’s Sultan Qaboos dies - state media

* Oman’s new ruler Haitham bin Tariq takes oath - newspapers

* UK denounces brief arrest of envoy in Tehran as violation of law

* Iran’s handling of plane disaster sparks new challenge to rulers

* Fearing nuclear proliferation, Europe scrambles to calm Iran tensions

* Lebanon may lift Ghosn’s travel ban if files not received within 40 days - caretaker justice minister

* Libyan forces loyal to Haftar announce ceasefire, GNA agrees to truce

* Cleric fears worse bloodshed in Iraq as U.S.-Iran conflict persists

* U.S. House votes to rein in Trump’s war powers as U.S.-Iran tensions stay high

* Japan PM Shinzo Abe will go ahead with trip to the Middle East- NHK

EGYPT

* Egypt’S core inflation increases to 2.4% yr/yr in Dec-c.bank

* Modern Waterproofing Says Majority Shareholders Receive Offer From SIKA Egypt

* Centamin Says Q4 Gold Production At Sukari Gold Mine Rises 51% From Previous Quarter

* Egypt’s Madinet Nasr 2019 Pre-Sales Up 15%

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power plans $10 bln of investments in 2020- CEO

* MEDIA-Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures readies new fund, Beijing office

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

UAE investing to ensure energy resources well secured [UAE investing to ensure energy resources well secured

* Dubai airport flights delayed, cancelled due to heavy rain

* Amanat Holdings Assessing To Acquire Stake In Middle East Operations Of VPS Healthcare Group

* UAE energy minister says Russia fully committed to OPEC+

* Chief executive of UAE’s ADNOC sees global economy in better shape in 2020

QATAR

* Qatar’s emir, UK prime minister discuss events in region -state news agency

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Independent Petroleum Group FY Profit Rises

OMAN

* NEWSMAKER-Oman’s new ruler chosen to provide continuity

* Oman c.bank foreign assets at 6.17 bln rials in Nov

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Gulf Air reroutes several flights to avoid Iranian airspace - spokesman