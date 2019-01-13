MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 13

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks pause after five-day rally; dollar rebounds

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar hits highest in nearly 2 years, financials lift most Gulf markets

* Oil falls nearly 2 pct amid global economy concerns but ends week higher

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as stocks slip; en route to 4th weekly gain

* U.S.-led coalition withdrawing equipment from Syria

* Iran’s Zarif calls Iran-focused summit in Poland a “desperate circus”

* POLL-Turkish cenbank seen holding rates as inflation retreats from 15-yr high

* Syria says Israel fired missiles toward Damascus, hit airport warehouse

* Lebanon dollar-bonds tumble after debt rescheduling report

* Turkey’s military reinforces on border with Syria’s Idlib

* Pompeo says good outcome possible for both Turkey and Syrian Kurds

* U.S. not looking to grant further Iran oil sales waivers - U.S. official

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC says deadline for offers for vegetable oils tender Tuesday

* Egypt’s current account deficit narrows in July-Sept quarter -c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to set up $10 billion oil refinery in Pakistan

* Saudi energy minister discusses petchem, other cooperation in Pakistan

* Saudi teen who fled family welcomed as ‘brave new Canadian’ in Toronto

* Saudi cuts domestic price for Octane 95 by 0.02 riyal - statement

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC awards Eni-led consortium offshore exploration blocks

* UAE welcomes Pompeo’s speech, says as an important message for friends

* OPEC is not the enemy of the US, UAE energy minister says