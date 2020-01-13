MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 13

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares touch new 19-month highs ahead of US-China trade deal

* Oil dips on easing U.S.-Iran tensions, eyes on China trade deal

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets gain after no escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips on Sino-U.S. trade optimism, firm dollar

* ‘Our enemy is here’: Iran protesters demand that leaders quit after plane downed

* Four wounded in attack on Iraqi military base that houses U.S. forces

* Pentagon chief says no specific evidence Iran was plotting to attack four U.S. embassies

* Hezbollah: It’s time for Iran’s allies to start working to avenge Soleimani

* Britain, France and Germany urge Iran to stick to 2015 nuclear deal

* Libya ceasefire call brings lull in heavy fighting

* Russian-led air strikes suspended in Idlib after ceasefire - residents

* Lebanon central bank proposes Eurobond swaps for local bondholders -sources

* Lebanon central bank seeks extra powers, wants controls standardised

* Israel foreign minister postpones Dubai visit over security concern - diplomats

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. to announce ‘actions’ after Saudi military trainees review -source

* Saudi Aramco raises IPO to record $29.4 bln by over-allotment of shares

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC agrees gas, petrochem deals with two Indonesian firms -WAM

* MEDIA-Music streaming app Anghami said to weigh sale among options- Bloomberg

QATAR

* Qatar emir in Iran, calls for regional de-escalation at ‘sensitive’ time

OMAN

* Friends and foes gather in Oman to mourn Qaboos