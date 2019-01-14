MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 14

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, US stock futures slide as China’s exports slump jolts investors

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly up ahead of results season, Global Telecom plunges in Egypt

* Oil slides on China trade slump, but crude imports remain high

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as expectations of Fed pause keeps lid on dollar

* Urging Gulf states to heal rift, U.S.’s Pompeo lands in Riyadh

* Saudi energy minister says oil market on “right track”

* U.S.-backed Syrian force: Islamic State in its ‘final moments’

* Israel claims Syria air strike, says hunt for Hezbollah tunnels over

* Iran protests to Poland over Iran-focused summit

* Egypt plans $2 billion worth of Samurai bonds -government sources

* Yemen’s Houthis threaten more drone attacks

* Lebanon “absolutely not” proposing debt restructuring -finance minister

EGYPT

* Egypt settles $39 mln dispute with Mercedes-Benz importer -ministry

* Orascom Construction Sees Revenue Of $3 Bln To $3.5 Bln By 2018

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco’s bond will probably be in 10 billion range - energy minister

* Saudi’s CMA Approves Capital Increase of Dallah Healthcare

* Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 1.03 Bln Riyals Last Week

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Sharjah National Oil Corp awards Eni three onshore exploration concessions

* DP World signs acquisition agreement for Chile port operator

QATAR

* Qatar Investment Authority targets $45 bln in U.S. investments -CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KFH plans 100-120 mln dinars in asset sales in 2019- newspaper

OMAN

* Ooredoo Oman Says TRA Approves First Class Mobile License Renewal

BAHRAIN

* Eni signs exploration MoU in Block 1 offshore Bahrain (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)