MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 14

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Yuan soars, stocks scale heights as markets cheer imminent Sino-U.S. deal signing
* Oil prices rise ahead of trade deal, likely stock draw
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares rise as focus shifts to corporate earnings
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls ahead of U.S.-China trade deal on improved risk appetite
* Clerics get lost!’: Iran protests rage after plane disaster
* After Florida killings, Saudis withdraw 21 cadets from United States
* Japan pursues regional diplomacy to defuse Gulf tensions
* Libya peace talks in Moscow fall short of ceasefire deal
* U.S. Supreme Court tosses ruling that revived suit against Iran central bank
* Lebanon regains vote at United Nations after making payment
* Egypt’s Beltone to sell stake in brokerage Auerbach in 2020
* Suez Canal Economic Zone to set up investment arm
* Egypt’s central bank received no request from Bank Audi to sell Egyptian unit
* El Shams Housing And Urbanization Forecasts FY 2020 Profit Of EGP 187.5 Mln
* Saudi energy minister: We want sustainable oil prices
* Banks lobby Aramco for incentive fee after slim IPO pickings -sources
* Comscore Expands Box Office Measurement To The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia
* SATS Ltd Says Unit Has Won Cargo Terminal Concession In King Khalid International Airport In Saudi Arabia
* UAE ADNOC agrees with Japan agency to store more than 8.1 mln barrels of crude
* Indonesia, UAE sign business deals worth about $23 bln - Widodo
* UAE to double renewable energy portfolio in next ten years - ADNOC
* Hyundai E&C says wins 609 bln won order to build skyscraper in Qatar
* Qatar Insurance Appoints Salem Khalaf Al Mannai As Group CEO
* Oman’s bonds lifted by peaceful power transition after Sultan’s death
* Bahrain’s GFH hires banks to market five-year dollar sukuk - (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)