MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 14

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Yuan soars, stocks scale heights as markets cheer imminent Sino-U.S. deal signing

* Oil prices rise ahead of trade deal, likely stock draw

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares rise as focus shifts to corporate earnings

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls ahead of U.S.-China trade deal on improved risk appetite

* Clerics get lost!’: Iran protests rage after plane disaster

* After Florida killings, Saudis withdraw 21 cadets from United States

* Japan pursues regional diplomacy to defuse Gulf tensions

* Libya peace talks in Moscow fall short of ceasefire deal

* U.S. Supreme Court tosses ruling that revived suit against Iran central bank

* Lebanon regains vote at United Nations after making payment

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Beltone to sell stake in brokerage Auerbach in 2020

* Suez Canal Economic Zone to set up investment arm

* Egypt’s central bank received no request from Bank Audi to sell Egyptian unit

* El Shams Housing And Urbanization Forecasts FY 2020 Profit Of EGP 187.5 Mln

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi energy minister: We want sustainable oil prices

* Banks lobby Aramco for incentive fee after slim IPO pickings -sources

* Comscore Expands Box Office Measurement To The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

* SATS Ltd Says Unit Has Won Cargo Terminal Concession In King Khalid International Airport In Saudi Arabia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE ADNOC agrees with Japan agency to store more than 8.1 mln barrels of crude

* Indonesia, UAE sign business deals worth about $23 bln - Widodo

* UAE to double renewable energy portfolio in next ten years - ADNOC

QATAR

* Hyundai E&C says wins 609 bln won order to build skyscraper in Qatar

* Qatar Insurance Appoints Salem Khalaf Al Mannai As Group CEO

OMAN

* Oman’s bonds lifted by peaceful power transition after Sultan’s death

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's GFH hires banks to market five-year dollar sukuk