MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 15

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip ahead of U.S.-China trade deal signing

* Oil prices slip on concerns U.S.-China trade deal may not boost demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle Eastern stocks gain on financials, Kuwait leads

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as U.S. says China tariffs in place till Phase 2 deal

* Sudan reopens airspace after revolt quelled

* Iran makes arrests in plane shootdown, police crack down on protests

* Japan says Middle East mission in self-interest as crude importer

* ANALYSIS-Why the Ukrainian plane tragedy is unlikely to lead to global airspace rules

* Lebanon security forces fire tear gas, clash with protesters near central bank

* Former Barclays CEO suggested Qatari side deal in 2008, London court hears

EGYPT

* Natural gas pumping from Israel to Egypt to start on Wednesday -statement

* Egypt’s central bank seen making fourth consecutive interest rate cut

* Russian wheat offered lowest in Egypt’s wheat tender

* EXCLUSIVE-Lebanon’s Bank Audi open to sale of Egyptian unit with right offer -CFO

* Egypt’s GASC says seeking local soyoil and sunflower oil in on Jan 16

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s TAQA And AlMansoori Petroleum Services Sign Agreement For Hydraulic Fracturing

* Saudi’s Emaar Economic City Gets MoF Nod On Deferral Of Loan Due Date

* Saudi’s CMA Licenses Securities Clearing Center Company

* Saudi’s CITC calls for applications to issue licences to foreign mobile virtual network operators

* Banks lobby Aramco for incentive fee after slim IPO pickings -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* London court orders Djibouti to restore DP World’s rights over Doraleh port - WAM

* First Abu Dhabi Bank sells $500 mln sukuk

* UAE ADNOC agrees with Japan agency to store more than 8.1 mln barrels of crude

* Gulf Capital aims to triple newly acquired fertility firm’s clinics, expand internationally

KUWAIT

* Kuwait 2020/21 budget forecasts no rise in overall spending

* Kuwait deficit to widen with 2020-2021 budget on lower revenues

* Kuwait Business Town Real Estate Board Approves Sale Of Investment Property To Unit

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank’s 2019 net profit beats forecast with 4% rise

* Qatar’s Gulf Warehousing FY Profit Rises

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Mumtalakat raises $500 mln in Islamic bonds (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)