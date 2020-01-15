MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 15

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip ahead of U.S.-China trade deal signing
* Oil prices slip on concerns U.S.-China trade deal may not boost demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle Eastern stocks gain on financials, Kuwait leads
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as U.S. says China tariffs in place till Phase 2 deal
* Sudan reopens airspace after revolt quelled
* Iran makes arrests in plane shootdown, police crack down on protests
* Japan says Middle East mission in self-interest as crude importer
* ANALYSIS-Why the Ukrainian plane tragedy is unlikely to lead to global airspace rules
* Lebanon security forces fire tear gas, clash with protesters near central bank
* Former Barclays CEO suggested Qatari side deal in 2008, London court hears
* Natural gas pumping from Israel to Egypt to start on Wednesday -statement
* Egypt’s central bank seen making fourth consecutive interest rate cut
* Russian wheat offered lowest in Egypt’s wheat tender
* EXCLUSIVE-Lebanon’s Bank Audi open to sale of Egyptian unit with right offer -CFO
* Egypt’s GASC says seeking local soyoil and sunflower oil in on Jan 16
* Saudi’s TAQA And AlMansoori Petroleum Services Sign Agreement For Hydraulic Fracturing
* Saudi’s Emaar Economic City Gets MoF Nod On Deferral Of Loan Due Date
* Saudi’s CMA Licenses Securities Clearing Center Company
* Saudi’s CITC calls for applications to issue licences to foreign mobile virtual network operators
* Banks lobby Aramco for incentive fee after slim IPO pickings -sources
* London court orders Djibouti to restore DP World’s rights over Doraleh port - WAM
* First Abu Dhabi Bank sells $500 mln sukuk
* UAE ADNOC agrees with Japan agency to store more than 8.1 mln barrels of crude
* Gulf Capital aims to triple newly acquired fertility firm’s clinics, expand internationally
* Kuwait 2020/21 budget forecasts no rise in overall spending
* Kuwait deficit to widen with 2020-2021 budget on lower revenues
* Kuwait Business Town Real Estate Board Approves Sale Of Investment Property To Unit
* Qatar National Bank’s 2019 net profit beats forecast with 4% rise
* Qatar’s Gulf Warehousing FY Profit Rises
* Bahrain’s Mumtalakat raises $500 mln in Islamic bonds (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)