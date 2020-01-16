MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 16

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks pause at record peak as markets assess U.S.-China deal

* Oil gains after U.S.-China trade deal, rise in inventories

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oman leads Gulf higher; Saudi bucks regional strength

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds ground amid worries over Sino-U.S. trade deal

* Iranians bury dead from downed plane after days of rage on the street

* Iran rejects idea of a new “Trump deal” in nuclear row

* Lebanon protests turn violent for second night

* POLL-Turkish economy to pick up some pace in 2020 after stumble

* Lebanon cenbank governor has been asked to delay Eurobond swaps -source

* Israel carries out Gaza air strikes after Palestinian rocket fire

* Too early to say Libya ceasefire has collapsed - Turkish defence minister

* Israel starts exporting natural gas to Egypt under landmark deal

* Sudan reopens airspace after revolt quelled

* OPEC expects lower demand for its oil as U.S. hits new milestone

* POLL-MENA fund managers to raise Saudi investments, maintain other holdings

EGYPT

* Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to finalize Blue Nile dam agreement this month

* Turkey summons Egypt diplomat after raid on Anadolu agency in Cairo

* Egypt issues new mining law regulations -cabinet

SAUDI ARABIA

* JPMorgan first major brokerage to rate Saudi Aramco ‘overweight’

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* FOCUS-As Aramco hails record IPO, Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC whips up $19 billion

* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Department of Energy announces Green Bond Programme

* BRIEF-Shuaa Capital Board Approves Acquisition Of Market Making Businesses By Al Ramz

* BRIEF-UAE’s Tabreed, Bee’ah Join Forces To Develop District Cooling Projects In Sharjah

* Abu Dhabi energy firm Masdar launches green REIT in UAE

* BRIEF-United Arab Emirates’ Etihad Airways Targets Zero Net Carbon Emissions By 2050

* UAE energy min says expects positive OPEC+ meeting in March

QATAR

* Qatar Airways CEO and past Boeing critic backs planemaker’s new head

* Qatar Airways to continue to fly to Iran - CEO

* BRIEF-Qatar Islamic Bank FY Profit Rises

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Educational Holding Group Posts Flat Q1 Profit

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Investcorp Announces $130 Mln Indian Real Estate Direct Lending Initiative

OMAN

* Oman’s new sultan faces ‘balancing act’ as credit crunch looms

* BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman Q4 Profit Falls

* BRIEF-National Bank Of Oman FY Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Oman’s Bank Dhofar FY Consol Profit Falls