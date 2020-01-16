MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 16

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks pause at record peak as markets assess U.S.-China deal
* Oil gains after U.S.-China trade deal, rise in inventories
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oman leads Gulf higher; Saudi bucks regional strength
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds ground amid worries over Sino-U.S. trade deal
* Iranians bury dead from downed plane after days of rage on the street
* Iran rejects idea of a new “Trump deal” in nuclear row
* Lebanon protests turn violent for second night
* POLL-Turkish economy to pick up some pace in 2020 after stumble
* Lebanon cenbank governor has been asked to delay Eurobond swaps -source
* Israel carries out Gaza air strikes after Palestinian rocket fire
* Too early to say Libya ceasefire has collapsed - Turkish defence minister
* Israel starts exporting natural gas to Egypt under landmark deal
* Sudan reopens airspace after revolt quelled
* OPEC expects lower demand for its oil as U.S. hits new milestone
* POLL-MENA fund managers to raise Saudi investments, maintain other holdings
* Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to finalize Blue Nile dam agreement this month
* Turkey summons Egypt diplomat after raid on Anadolu agency in Cairo
* Egypt issues new mining law regulations -cabinet
* JPMorgan first major brokerage to rate Saudi Aramco ‘overweight’
* FOCUS-As Aramco hails record IPO, Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC whips up $19 billion
* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Department of Energy announces Green Bond Programme
* BRIEF-Shuaa Capital Board Approves Acquisition Of Market Making Businesses By Al Ramz
* BRIEF-UAE’s Tabreed, Bee’ah Join Forces To Develop District Cooling Projects In Sharjah
* Abu Dhabi energy firm Masdar launches green REIT in UAE
* BRIEF-United Arab Emirates’ Etihad Airways Targets Zero Net Carbon Emissions By 2050
* UAE energy min says expects positive OPEC+ meeting in March
* Qatar Airways CEO and past Boeing critic backs planemaker’s new head
* Qatar Airways to continue to fly to Iran - CEO
* BRIEF-Qatar Islamic Bank FY Profit Rises
* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Educational Holding Group Posts Flat Q1 Profit
* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Investcorp Announces $130 Mln Indian Real Estate Direct Lending Initiative
* Oman’s new sultan faces ‘balancing act’ as credit crunch looms
* BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman Q4 Profit Falls
* BRIEF-National Bank Of Oman FY Profit Rises
* BRIEF-Oman’s Bank Dhofar FY Consol Profit Falls
Compiled by Dubai newsroom