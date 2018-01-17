MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 17

DUBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares dip as commodities ease, bitcoin licks wounds

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rebounds sharply, major Gulf markets firm

* Oil prices edge up on tighter supplies, healthy demand

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar index slumps to 3-yr lows

* Middle East Crude-Light grades stay in premiums

* U.S. withholds $65 mln in Palestinian aid after Trump threat

* Iran’s leader accuses Saudis of “treason” against Muslims

* Yemen seeks Saudi cash as plunging currency deepens war woes

* Turkey’s Erdogan tells NATO will take all precautions for national security - sources

* Algeria signs deal with Vitol to cut fuel import bill

* U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade

* Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul to start buyback of its C class shares

* Moody’s expects Lebanon’s economy to grow 2.8 pct this year

* Iran says planned U.S.-backed force inside Syria would fan war

* Chevron to resume drilling in Iraqi Kurdistan

* Plan to expand Beirut airport would cost $200 million - PM

* Turkey sells 12-month zero coupon bond at yield of 13.53 pct

* Turkey’s M&A market totalled to some $10 bln in 2017 - E&Y report

* Algeria exported 55 billion cubic metres of gas in 2017 - Sonatrach CEO

* Moody’s says stable outlook for Levant And North Africa sovereigns in 2018

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC buys 295,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in tender

* Fitch Revises Egypt’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms at ‘B’

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia shoots down Yemeni missile - Ekhbariya TV

* Saudi central bank fines Samba over March technical glitch

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco snubs UBS and Bank of America for listing roles - sources

* Saudi businessman Mulhem released in anti-corruption probe -sources

* MEDIA-Saudi Arabia’s PIF in talks to buy stake in Endeavor - Bloomberg

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE will complain to U.N. body over Qatar war planes

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi inflation accelerates to 2.0 percent in December

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

* Dubai’s Emirates NBD Q4 net profit rises 17 pct

* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan reports 9.6 pct fall in Q4 profit

* Qatar National Bank Q4 profit rises 5.2 pct, below two forecasts

* Qatar central bank to consider topic of virtual currencies -governor

* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Oman plans $1 billion infrastructure fund- Bloomberg

* Oman’s Bank Sohar seeks $300 million in syndicated loan

* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)