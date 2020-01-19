MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 19

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares set fresh records, lifted by U.S. housing data

* Oil steadies as Chinese economy offsets trade optimism -

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials buoy most of Gulf; Qatar trades flat

* PRECIOUS-Palladium’s relentless rally pushes it above $2,500 an ounce

* Iran to send black boxes of downed Ukrainian plane to Ukraine

* Sixty killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen’s Marib

* Scores wounded as security forces, protesters clash in Beirut

* U.N. envoy hopes for, but cannot predict, speedy reopening of Libya oil ports

* Iran’s Khamenei stands by Guards after unrest over downed plane

* Iraqi security forces kill one protester, wound 25 -sources

* Libya’s conflict looks increasingly like Syria- U.S. State department official

* UK expands Hezbollah asset freeze, targets entire movement

* Lebanon central bank asks banks to review politicians’ transfers -circular

EGYPT

* Egypt’s central bank keeps overnight interest rates steady

* Faisal Islamic Bank Of Egypt FY Standalone Profit Rises

* Egyptian Exchange Says 5.9 Mln Shares Of Mohandes Insurance Block Traded

SAUDI ARABIA

* France deploys radar system in Saudi Arabia to “reassure” kingdom

* Russia set for long-term partnership with OPEC, says Gazprom Neft

* MEDIA-Saudi Arabia has paid $500 mln toward cost of U.S. troops in country - CNN

* BRIEF-Saudi’s CMA Approves Taprco’s Request To Increase Capital

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* NMC independent committee taps FBI ex-boss Freeh in Muddy Waters fight

* MOVES-Dubai’s Noor Bank CEO to leave amid merger with DIB- sources

* ADCB Says Al Hilal Bank Agrees To Sell Al Hilal Takaful To Siraj Holding

QATAR

* Qatar’s Ahli bank net profit in 2019 at 675.23 mln Qatari riyal

* Qatar National Bank issues $600 mln Formosa bond

* QP sells March-loading al-Shaheen crude at lower premiums -sources

KUWAIT

* Moody’s affirms KIPCO’s ratings at Baa3, revises outlook to negative

BAHRAIN

* National Bank Of Bahrain Closes Acquisition Of Shares In BISB

* Bahrain’s GFH Intends To Issue Sukuk

OMAN

* Oman Oil Marketing FY Group Profit Falls

* Oman’s Sohar International Bank FY Profit Rises (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)