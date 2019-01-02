MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 2

DUBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares blindsided by dismal China data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi edges down in tiny volumes

* Oil falls in first day of 2019 trading as supply surges, economy slows

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips as renewed risk appetite lifts Asian stocks

* Pompeo says cooperation with Israel over Syria and Iran to continue

* Dubai crude average price in Dec drops to lowest since Oct 2017

* EXCLUSIVE-India exempts rupee payments for Iran oil from hefty taxes - gov’t order

* Turkish TV shows purported transfer of Khashoggi remains

* Iran’s Revolutionary Guards plan to upgrade speed boats with stealth technology

* WFP says Yemen food aid being stolen in Houthi-run areas

* POLL-Mideast funds wary on 2019, will favour Saudi, Kuwaiti stocks

EGYPT

* Trump and Egypt’s Sisi discuss Middle East in phone call

SAUDI ARABIA

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Sipchem Announces Commercial Operation Of EVA Film Plant

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Al Khodari Restructures 135 Mln Riyals Islamic Loan

* BRIEF-Almarai Sells Entire Stake In United Farmers Holding To SALIC

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Sabic Signs Initial Agreement To Establish JV With South Louisiana Methanol

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai 2019 budget halts spending growth as revenue rise slows

* UAE Energy Minister remains optimistic about energy market balance

OMAN

* Oman slows spending growth in 2019 budget, may not cut deficit

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain top court upholds sentence against activist Rajab -lawyer