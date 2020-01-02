MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 2

DUBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on China’s policy easing, trade deal hopes
* Oil climbs on U.S.-China trade optimism, Middle East tensions
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Oman move sideways; other markets closed for holiday
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher on soft dollar
* Rock-throwing Iraqi militias quit U.S. Embassy after protests
* Operations resume at Iraq’s Nassiriya oilfield
* Surveillance in a leafy enclave, Ghosn’s Tokyo life was under strict monitoring
* Ghosn met Lebanese president after fleeing Japan-sources
* Jordan gets first natural gas supplies from Israel
* Eight people killed in Syria army bombing in rebel-held Idlib - medics
* Turkey may send allied Syrian fighters to Libya - sources
* Tunisia’s designated PM says he has formed a government
* Yemen’s southern separatists pull out of Riyadh agreement committees
* Shelling of Yemen’s Hodeidah grain stores halts WFP milling
* Sudan sentences 29 intelligence agents to hang for teacher’s killing
* Egypt has planted nearly 3 mln feddans of wheat - official
* Egypt’s M2 money supply up 13.16% year-on-year in November -c.bank
* Egypt’s central bank to auction $800 mln of one-year T-bills on Jan 6
* Exxon acquires over 1.7 mln exploration acreage offshore Egypt
* Egypt’s GASC says buys 10,500 tonnes of sunflower oil in tender
* Egypt has five months of wheat reserves -supply ministry
* Saudi economy contracts 0.46% in Q3 as oil output slumps
* Saudi Aramco sets January propane price at $565 a tonne
* Six Saudi prisoners freed by Yemen’s Houthis return home
* UAE’s first nuclear plant to start operations in Q1 -newspaper
* Oman 2020 budget projects modest rise in spending, deficit at 8% of GDP
* Oman’s Sultan Qaboos `stable’, treatment ongoing, state TV reports
* Oman crude OSP rises to $65.49/bbl for February
* Tencent gets into global groove with stake in Vivendi’s Universal
Compiled by Dubai newsroom