MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 2

DUBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on China’s policy easing, trade deal hopes

* Oil climbs on U.S.-China trade optimism, Middle East tensions

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Oman move sideways; other markets closed for holiday

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher on soft dollar

* Rock-throwing Iraqi militias quit U.S. Embassy after protests

* Operations resume at Iraq’s Nassiriya oilfield

* Surveillance in a leafy enclave, Ghosn’s Tokyo life was under strict monitoring

* Ghosn met Lebanese president after fleeing Japan-sources

* Jordan gets first natural gas supplies from Israel

* Eight people killed in Syria army bombing in rebel-held Idlib - medics

* Turkey may send allied Syrian fighters to Libya - sources

* Tunisia’s designated PM says he has formed a government

* Yemen’s southern separatists pull out of Riyadh agreement committees

* Shelling of Yemen’s Hodeidah grain stores halts WFP milling

* Sudan sentences 29 intelligence agents to hang for teacher’s killing

EGYPT

* Egypt has planted nearly 3 mln feddans of wheat - official

* Egypt’s M2 money supply up 13.16% year-on-year in November -c.bank

* Egypt’s central bank to auction $800 mln of one-year T-bills on Jan 6

* Exxon acquires over 1.7 mln exploration acreage offshore Egypt

* Egypt’s GASC says buys 10,500 tonnes of sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt has five months of wheat reserves -supply ministry

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi economy contracts 0.46% in Q3 as oil output slumps

* Saudi Aramco sets January propane price at $565 a tonne

* Six Saudi prisoners freed by Yemen’s Houthis return home

UNITED ARAB EMIRTES

* UAE’s first nuclear plant to start operations in Q1 -newspaper

OMAN

* Oman 2020 budget projects modest rise in spending, deficit at 8% of GDP

* Oman’s Sultan Qaboos `stable’, treatment ongoing, state TV reports

* Oman crude OSP rises to $65.49/bbl for February

QATAR

* Tencent gets into global groove with stake in Vivendi’s Universal