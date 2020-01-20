MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 20

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares camp on high ground, oil jumps on Libya shutdown
* Oil jumps to highest in more than a week after Libyan shutdowns -
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index slips, weighed down by banks and Aramco
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices rangebound as strong U.S. data fuels risk-on sentiment
* Foreign powers back Libya ceasefire as commander’s forces choke oil flows
* Lebanese security forces, protesters clash for second night
* Iran aims to examine downed plane’s black boxes, no plan yet to send them abroad
* Jordan parliament passes draft law to ban gas imports from Israel
* United Nations condemns attack on Yemen camp, says it threatens peace
* Gulf carriers fly over Iraq, Iran after military action deters others
* BRIEF-Egyptian Gulf Bank FY Consol Profit Rises
* Foreign direct investment to Saudi up at $3.50 bln in Jan-Sept 2019
* BRIEF-Saudi Marketing Renews Credit Facility Deal With Al Rajhi Bank
* BRIEF-SAGIA Says Saudi Saw 54% Increase In Number Of Foreign Companies In 2019
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Almarai Q4 Profit Falls
* BRIEF-UAE’s Amanat Board Approves Offer To Acquire Strategic Stake In VPS Healthcare Group
* Qatar to build solar power plant with Total and Marubeni
* BRIEF-Qatar’s Ahli Bank FY Profit Rises
* BRIEF-S&P Global Ratings Affirms Kuwait’s Ratings With A Stable Outlook
* BRIEF-Kuwait’s National Investments Signs 6.5 Mln Dinars Loan Agreement
* BRIEF-Oman National Engineering And Investment FY Profit Rises