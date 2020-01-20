MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 20

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares camp on high ground, oil jumps on Libya shutdown

* Oil jumps to highest in more than a week after Libyan shutdowns -

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index slips, weighed down by banks and Aramco

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices rangebound as strong U.S. data fuels risk-on sentiment

* Foreign powers back Libya ceasefire as commander’s forces choke oil flows

* Lebanese security forces, protesters clash for second night

* Iran aims to examine downed plane’s black boxes, no plan yet to send them abroad

* Jordan parliament passes draft law to ban gas imports from Israel

* United Nations condemns attack on Yemen camp, says it threatens peace

* Gulf carriers fly over Iraq, Iran after military action deters others

EGYPT

* BRIEF-Egyptian Gulf Bank FY Consol Profit Rises

SAUDI ARABIA

* Foreign direct investment to Saudi up at $3.50 bln in Jan-Sept 2019

* BRIEF-Saudi Marketing Renews Credit Facility Deal With Al Rajhi Bank

* BRIEF-SAGIA Says Saudi Saw 54% Increase In Number Of Foreign Companies In 2019

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Almarai Q4 Profit Falls

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-UAE’s Amanat Board Approves Offer To Acquire Strategic Stake In VPS Healthcare Group

QATAR

* Qatar to build solar power plant with Total and Marubeni

* BRIEF-Qatar’s Ahli Bank FY Profit Rises

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-S&P Global Ratings Affirms Kuwait’s Ratings With A Stable Outlook

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s National Investments Signs 6.5 Mln Dinars Loan Agreement

OMAN

* BRIEF-Oman National Engineering And Investment FY Profit Rises (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)