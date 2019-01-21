MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 21

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks calm as China slows, awaits Brexit news

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks hurt Saudi, most Gulf markets fall

* Oil rises to 2019 highs on strong China demand despite economic slowdown

* PRECIOUS-Gold firm as rising risk appetite offsets Fed pause views

* Erdogan: Turkey is ready to take over Syria’s Manbij

* Sudan unrest enters second month with protests in Omdurman

* EXCLUSIVE-Libya government, central bank fail to agree 2019 budget-sources

* EXPLAINER-How pressing is Lebanon’s financial challenge?

* Arab economic summit in Beirut urges Syrian refugee returns

* Divisions overshadow Lebanon’s Arab summit as few leaders come to Beirut

* INSIGHT-Europe’s patience with Iran wears thin, tiptoes towards Trump

EGYPT

* Egypt H1 of year to June budget deficit 3.6 pct of GDP -presidency

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia plans oil refinery, petchem plant in South Africa

* Reuters Insider - Saudi-led coalition planes pound Yemen’s capital

* BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 1.54 Bln Riyals Of Stocks Last Week

* Saudi-led coalition’s planes pound Yemen’s capital

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Almarai Q4 Profit Falls

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Al Khodari Board Apporves To Use Statutory Reserve To Reduce Accumulated Losses

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Al Khodari Board Recommends Capital Decrease To Extinguish Accumulated Losses

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar says makes $436 mln in plot sales in one day

* India’s SBI says lenders awaiting SEBI decision on Etihad offer for Jet Airways - paper

QATAR

* Qatar emir to attend Beirut’s Arab economic summit

* BRIEF-Qatar’s Al Khalij Commercial Bank FY Profit Rises

KUWAIT

* Kuwait announces initiative for $200 mln technology investment fund

* BRIEF-Ahli United Bank, Kuwaiti Unit In Discussions To Sell Combined Stake In KMEFIC

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Alba Updates On Construction Works Of Line 6