MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 21

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks calm as China slows, awaits Brexit news
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks hurt Saudi, most Gulf markets fall
* Oil rises to 2019 highs on strong China demand despite economic slowdown
* PRECIOUS-Gold firm as rising risk appetite offsets Fed pause views
* Erdogan: Turkey is ready to take over Syria’s Manbij
* Sudan unrest enters second month with protests in Omdurman
* EXCLUSIVE-Libya government, central bank fail to agree 2019 budget-sources
* EXPLAINER-How pressing is Lebanon’s financial challenge?
* Arab economic summit in Beirut urges Syrian refugee returns
* Divisions overshadow Lebanon’s Arab summit as few leaders come to Beirut
* INSIGHT-Europe’s patience with Iran wears thin, tiptoes towards Trump
* Egypt H1 of year to June budget deficit 3.6 pct of GDP -presidency
* Saudi Arabia plans oil refinery, petchem plant in South Africa
* Reuters Insider - Saudi-led coalition planes pound Yemen’s capital
* BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 1.54 Bln Riyals Of Stocks Last Week
* Saudi-led coalition’s planes pound Yemen’s capital
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Almarai Q4 Profit Falls
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Al Khodari Board Apporves To Use Statutory Reserve To Reduce Accumulated Losses
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Al Khodari Board Recommends Capital Decrease To Extinguish Accumulated Losses
* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar says makes $436 mln in plot sales in one day
* India’s SBI says lenders awaiting SEBI decision on Etihad offer for Jet Airways - paper
* Qatar emir to attend Beirut’s Arab economic summit
* BRIEF-Qatar’s Al Khalij Commercial Bank FY Profit Rises
* Kuwait announces initiative for $200 mln technology investment fund
* BRIEF-Ahli United Bank, Kuwaiti Unit In Discussions To Sell Combined Stake In KMEFIC
* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Alba Updates On Construction Works Of Line 6
