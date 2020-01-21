MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 21

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares feel a chill as China virus risks mount

* Oil prices ease as supply risk concerns fade -

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks gain as Aramco rebounds; other markets little changed

* PRECIOUS-Gold climbs to 2-week high as China virus scare spurs safe-haven bid

* South Korea to deploy anti-piracy unit to the Strait of Hormuz - Yonhap

* Four protesters, two policemen killed as Iraq unrest resumes

* Iran considers dual nationals on downed Ukrainian plane to be Iranians - TV

* Libya’s NOC declares force majeure on Sharara, El Feel oilfields - document

* Lebanon urgently needs new gov’t to avoid collapse -Hariri

* RPT-Gulf carriers fly over Iraq, Iran after military action deters others

EGYPT

* Egypt sovereign fund bringing in Actis to help attract investment

* Egypt’s debt ratio to beat target this year, minister says

* Egypt primary surplus at 30 bln EGP in H1 FY 19/20

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia signs $164 mln deal with China’s Shen Gong New Materials

* IMF trims 2020 Saudi growth forecast to 1.9% on lower oil output

* Saudi crude exports rise 4.4% in November 2019-JODI

* Saudi’s Bahri Says Govt Extends Shipping Services Contract For 1 Year

* Saudi’s Bahri Board Proposes H2 Dividend

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Shuaa Capital Offshore Unit To Manage Investment Portfolio Of Assets Valued At About $400 Mln

* Dubai’s Mashreq Appoints Tarek El Nahas As Head Of International Banking Group

* DAE Signs $300 Mln 4-Year Unsecured Term Loan

QATAR

* Al Khalij Commercial Bank FY Profit Rises

* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan FY Profit Rises

* Amnesty says new Qatar law ‘curbs freedom of expression’

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House CEO Says AUB acquisition to officially begin April 20

* Kuwait Finance House shareholders approve Bahrain’s AUB takeover

* Kuwait’s NBK Q4 Profit Rises

* Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank Q4 Profit Rises

OMAN

* Oman’s Sahara Hospitality Board Proposes FY Dividend (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)