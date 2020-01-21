MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 21

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares feel a chill as China virus risks mount
* Oil prices ease as supply risk concerns fade -
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks gain as Aramco rebounds; other markets little changed
* PRECIOUS-Gold climbs to 2-week high as China virus scare spurs safe-haven bid
* South Korea to deploy anti-piracy unit to the Strait of Hormuz - Yonhap
* Four protesters, two policemen killed as Iraq unrest resumes
* Iran considers dual nationals on downed Ukrainian plane to be Iranians - TV
* Libya’s NOC declares force majeure on Sharara, El Feel oilfields - document
* Lebanon urgently needs new gov’t to avoid collapse -Hariri
* RPT-Gulf carriers fly over Iraq, Iran after military action deters others
* Egypt sovereign fund bringing in Actis to help attract investment
* Egypt’s debt ratio to beat target this year, minister says
* Egypt primary surplus at 30 bln EGP in H1 FY 19/20
* Saudi Arabia signs $164 mln deal with China’s Shen Gong New Materials
* IMF trims 2020 Saudi growth forecast to 1.9% on lower oil output
* Saudi crude exports rise 4.4% in November 2019-JODI
* Saudi’s Bahri Says Govt Extends Shipping Services Contract For 1 Year
* Saudi’s Bahri Board Proposes H2 Dividend
* Shuaa Capital Offshore Unit To Manage Investment Portfolio Of Assets Valued At About $400 Mln
* Dubai’s Mashreq Appoints Tarek El Nahas As Head Of International Banking Group
* DAE Signs $300 Mln 4-Year Unsecured Term Loan
* Al Khalij Commercial Bank FY Profit Rises
* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan FY Profit Rises
* Amnesty says new Qatar law ‘curbs freedom of expression’
* Kuwait Finance House CEO Says AUB acquisition to officially begin April 20
* Kuwait Finance House shareholders approve Bahrain’s AUB takeover
* Kuwait’s NBK Q4 Profit Rises
* Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank Q4 Profit Rises
* Oman’s Sahara Hospitality Board Proposes FY Dividend (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)