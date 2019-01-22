MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 22

DUBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, U.S. stock futures dented by growth worries
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials buoy Egypt, Saudi inches up on banks
* Oil prices fall as economic growth worries spread
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-wk lows as firmer dollar dents safe-haven appeal
* Hundreds protest demonstrator’s death in Sudan -witnesses
* Sudan freezes credentials of two journalists covering protests
* Iran fails to find any buyers for crude offered on exchange
* Germany bans Iranian airline from its airspace after US pressure
* Turkey, U.S. discussed Syria pullout, foreign ministry source says
* Suicide bomber rams U.S.-backed forces at Syria checkpoint
* Russia committed to oil output cuts
* No politics please for Baghdad bikers aiming to unite Iraq
* Iran’s gas output has risen 35 percent compared with 2012
* Iraq’s southern oil exports hold near record in January
* Erdogan says Turkey will not allow Syria safe zone that will turn into “swamp”
* CNOOC resells floating LNG cargo to Japan amid lacklustre winter demand
* Japanese refiners load first Iran oil cargo since U.S. sanctions
* Egypt’s GASC to pay on-sight for wheat in international tenders
* Egypt’s GASC to issue letters of credit at sight for wheat payments
* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenue rises to $5.7 bln in 2018
* Egypt’s GASC mulls change to payment terms - traders
* Egypt to invest $9 bln refineries’ upgrade over four years- minister
* Saudi Alhokair’s mall unit files for IPO, offering in Q2 -sources
* Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Q4 Loss Narrows
* Head of Saudi Civil Aviation authority sacked -TV
* Saudi Arabia crude exports rise to 8.235 mln bpd in Nov
* Saudi cleric detained in crackdown dies
* Dana Gas Buys Back Sukuk Of $5 Mln
* UK academic says was forced by UAE to confess to spying charges
* Dubai property developers put bond plans on hold -sources
* Qatar to put $500 mln in Lebanon bonds to support economy
* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan Q4 profit up 6.8 pct, in line with forecasts
* Sudan’s Bashir to visit Qatar amid ongoing unrest at home
* Kuwait budget to boost spending to spur growth
