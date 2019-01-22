MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 22

DUBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, U.S. stock futures dented by growth worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials buoy Egypt, Saudi inches up on banks

* Oil prices fall as economic growth worries spread

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-wk lows as firmer dollar dents safe-haven appeal

* Hundreds protest demonstrator’s death in Sudan -witnesses

* Sudan freezes credentials of two journalists covering protests

* Iran fails to find any buyers for crude offered on exchange

* Germany bans Iranian airline from its airspace after US pressure

* Turkey, U.S. discussed Syria pullout, foreign ministry source says

* Suicide bomber rams U.S.-backed forces at Syria checkpoint

* Russia committed to oil output cuts

* No politics please for Baghdad bikers aiming to unite Iraq

* Iran’s gas output has risen 35 percent compared with 2012

* Iraq’s southern oil exports hold near record in January

* Erdogan says Turkey will not allow Syria safe zone that will turn into “swamp”

* CNOOC resells floating LNG cargo to Japan amid lacklustre winter demand

* Japanese refiners load first Iran oil cargo since U.S. sanctions

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC to pay on-sight for wheat in international tenders

* Egypt’s GASC to issue letters of credit at sight for wheat payments

* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenue rises to $5.7 bln in 2018

* Egypt’s GASC mulls change to payment terms - traders

* Egypt to invest $9 bln refineries’ upgrade over four years- minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Alhokair’s mall unit files for IPO, offering in Q2 -sources

* Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Q4 Loss Narrows

* Head of Saudi Civil Aviation authority sacked -TV

* Saudi Arabia crude exports rise to 8.235 mln bpd in Nov

* Saudi cleric detained in crackdown dies

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dana Gas Buys Back Sukuk Of $5 Mln

* UK academic says was forced by UAE to confess to spying charges

* Dubai property developers put bond plans on hold -sources

QATAR

* Qatar to put $500 mln in Lebanon bonds to support economy

* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan Q4 profit up 6.8 pct, in line with forecasts

* Sudan’s Bashir to visit Qatar amid ongoing unrest at home

KUWAIT

* Kuwait budget to boost spending to spur growth