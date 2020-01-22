MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 22

DUBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks tumble on virus outbreak, but regional markets steady

* Oil declines as market surplus forecast counters Libya worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt extends losses in subdued Gulf

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases as markets assess risks from China virus

* POLL-Gulf economies to pick up this year following spending spree

* Canada, Iran at odds over who should analyse downed plane’s black boxes

* GE granted license to help investigate Ukrainian plane downed by Iran

* U.S. decries Iran threat to withdraw from global nuclear treaty

* Iran MP offers reward for killing Trump, U.S. calls it ‘ridiculous’

* In Chirac’s shadow, Macron steps into Jerusalem’s symbolism

* Israeli troops kill three Palestinians in Gaza border attack

* South Korea to deploy anti-piracy unit to the Strait of Hormuz

* Lebanon forms government with backing of Hezbollah and allies

* Lebanon needs foreign support, decision on Eurobond -finance minister

* Syria cracks down on exchange firms to halt currency collapse

* Sudan doesn’t have foreign reserves to protect value of the pound -prime minister

* Libya’s NOC says oil operations can only be resumed by ending closures -Tweet

* Two protesters killed as Iraqi police struggle to stem unrest

* EXCLUSIVE-BP pulls out of Iraq’s Kirkuk field as expansion plans stall

* Tunisia’s designated PM vows to tackle economic, social ills

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi dismisses reports it is behind hacking of Amazon boss Bezos’ phone

* Saudi energy minister welcomes Russia’s Novak reappointment

* Saudi energy minister understands nobody in Russia considering exiting OPEC+

* Aramco IPO proceeds to fund Saudi industry, including defence - finance minister

* Poland’s PKN to increase monthly oil purchases from Saudi Aramco

* Saudi Arabia begins sale of triple-tranche dollar bond

* Saudi Dec CPI up 0.2% y/y, first yearly increase in 2019

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai registers 16.7 million tourists in 2019, Chinese visitors rise

* UAE to spend $136.1 mln on infrastructure after floods

* Dubai’s DP World takes 44% stake in Swissterminal Holding

* Dubai state fund chief to chair developer Nakheel

* Air transit hub UAE ready to handle coronavirus cases - ministry

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s GFH sets yield for $300 mln 5-year sukuk at 7.5% (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)