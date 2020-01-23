MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 23

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wilt, oil tumbles as China virus spreads
* Oil falls for third day amid growing concern over China virus
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks hold back most of Gulf; lender FAB boosts Abu Dhabi
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as fears of China virus epidemic mount
* Facing economic crisis, Lebanon’s government weighs options
* Iran will never seek nuclear arms, with or without nuclear deal - Rouhani
* More U.S. troops leave Iraq over potential injuries as Trump downplays brain risk
* ANALYSIS-Lebanon’s new govt may have little reserves left to stabilise economy
* EXPLAINER-Can Lebanon’s new government revive the economy?
* “No dollars today”: Exchanges resist Lebanon’s push to steady currency
* Soleimani killing adds dangerous new dimension to Iraq unrest
* Iran calls on Saudi Arabia to work together to resolve issues - IRNA
* Militia ally of Iran’s Soleimani shot dead in southwest Iran -IRNA
* Insurer Marsh sees demand spike for political violence cover in the Gulf
* Casablanca stock exchange to ease foreign access-CEO
* Australia’s CIMIC to exit Mideast, expects $1.23 billion hit
* Algeria to host foreign ministers on Libya crisis
* Algeria buys around 400,000 T milling wheat in tender
* Tripoli airport closes again after rocket fire
* Egypt’s GASC buys soyoil and sunflower oil in tenders
* Egypt may add Indian wheat to list of acceptable import origins
* U.N. experts demand probe into alleged Saudi hack of Amazon boss Bezos
* Saudi Arabia raises $5 bln as bond investors brush off Gulf jitters
* Saudi Arabia to screen travellers from China after virus outbreak
* Brazil expects OPEC membership talks in Saudi Arabia in July
* Aramco sells LNG cargo to South Korea’s S-Oil - sources
* Saudis ask U.S. to remove Sudan from terrorism list - TV reports
* Saudi lender Samba to raise $500 mln in bonds
* First Abu Dhabi Bank in talks to buy Egyptian unit of Lebanon’s Bank Audi - sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)