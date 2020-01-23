MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 23

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wilt, oil tumbles as China virus spreads

* Oil falls for third day amid growing concern over China virus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks hold back most of Gulf; lender FAB boosts Abu Dhabi

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as fears of China virus epidemic mount

* Facing economic crisis, Lebanon’s government weighs options

* Iran will never seek nuclear arms, with or without nuclear deal - Rouhani

* More U.S. troops leave Iraq over potential injuries as Trump downplays brain risk

* ANALYSIS-Lebanon’s new govt may have little reserves left to stabilise economy

* EXPLAINER-Can Lebanon’s new government revive the economy?

* “No dollars today”: Exchanges resist Lebanon’s push to steady currency

* Soleimani killing adds dangerous new dimension to Iraq unrest

* Iran calls on Saudi Arabia to work together to resolve issues - IRNA

* Militia ally of Iran’s Soleimani shot dead in southwest Iran -IRNA

* Insurer Marsh sees demand spike for political violence cover in the Gulf

* Casablanca stock exchange to ease foreign access-CEO

* Australia’s CIMIC to exit Mideast, expects $1.23 billion hit

* Algeria to host foreign ministers on Libya crisis

* Algeria buys around 400,000 T milling wheat in tender

* Tripoli airport closes again after rocket fire

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC buys soyoil and sunflower oil in tenders

* Egypt may add Indian wheat to list of acceptable import origins

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.N. experts demand probe into alleged Saudi hack of Amazon boss Bezos

* Saudi Arabia raises $5 bln as bond investors brush off Gulf jitters

* Saudi Arabia to screen travellers from China after virus outbreak

* Brazil expects OPEC membership talks in Saudi Arabia in July

* Aramco sells LNG cargo to South Korea’s S-Oil - sources

* Saudis ask U.S. to remove Sudan from terrorism list - TV reports

* Saudi lender Samba to raise $500 mln in bonds

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* First Abu Dhabi Bank in talks to buy Egyptian unit of Lebanon's Bank Audi - sources