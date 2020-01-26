MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 26

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-China virus fears spook U.S. shares, oil prices
* Brent logs worst weekly loss in a year as China virus fears swell
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets fall as virus fears weigh on global sentiment
* PRECIOUS-Gold scales two-week peak as virus fears fuel safe-haven bids
* Britain’s Prince Charles wants to visit Iran - Sunday Times
* UPDATE 1-Iranian airplane makes emergency landing at Tehran airport
* 3.5 bln more barrels of oil can be extracted from Azadegan -Iran oil min
* Iraqi security forces raid protest camps after Sadr supporters withdraw
* Saudi wealth fund in talks to buy Newcastle United for 340 mln stg
* U.S. senator presses for declassified report on Jamal Khashoggi’s slaying
* Iran has capacity to enrich uranium at any percentage - nuclear agency
* Lebanon central bank reassures foreign investors about deposits
* Lebanon’s 2020 budget foresees a surging deficit
* Lebanon dollar bonds hit record lows ahead of IMF meeting
* UPDATE 1-Lebanon and Japan have 40 days to agree on Ghosn’s fate -sources
* Finablr stock dives on debt deal in fresh blow to billionaire owner
* EXCLUSIVE-India’s rice exports fall sharply as sanctions delay payments from Iran
* Pope backs Iraqi call for its sovereignty to be respected
* “No, No America”: Iraq protesters demand expulsion of U.S. troops
* Iraq approves fifth round of gas exploration contracts in east
* Yemen’s frontline port struggles to fight deadly fever
* Iran’s Petropars developing South Pars gas field after withdrawal of foreign companies
* DAVOS-Absent Iran faces detente calls from worried West and Middle East
* U.S. says 34 troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike
* Blockade slashes Libya’s oil output by three quarters - NOC
* Egypt starts screening travellers from China for new coronavirus
* Raya Holding’s Unit Raya Restaurants Signs Contract With Jones The Grocer
* Qatar to screen airport passengers arriving from China
* Gulf Warehousing Establishes GWC Investment In Qatar
* Mazaya Qatar Receives Merger Offer From Al Bandari
* UPDATE 5-Saudi Arabia denies case of coronavirus infection
* Indian nurse in Saudi hospital infected by coronavirus -Indian minister’s tweet
* Saudi’s SAFCO Q4 Profit Falls
* Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Q4 Loss Widens
* Saudi Arabia tenders to buy 900,000 tonnes feed barley
* Saudi’s Yansab Q4 Profit Falls
* UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia says all options open at OPEC+ meeting, including further cuts
* UPDATE 1-Dubai’s Emirates NBD Bank sells stake in NMC after Muddy Waters attack
* UAE to screen passengers on China flights after virus outbreak
* UAE posts $18 bln surplus in first nine months of 2019 - WAM
* First Abu Dhabi Bank In Discussions To Acquire Bank Audi-Egypt
* Dubai Islamic Bank Completes Acquisition Of Noor Bank
* Kuwait to thermal screen all passengers arriving from countries affected with coronavirus -state news agency (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)