MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 26

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-China virus fears spook U.S. shares, oil prices

* Brent logs worst weekly loss in a year as China virus fears swell

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets fall as virus fears weigh on global sentiment

* PRECIOUS-Gold scales two-week peak as virus fears fuel safe-haven bids

* Britain’s Prince Charles wants to visit Iran - Sunday Times

* UPDATE 1-Iranian airplane makes emergency landing at Tehran airport

* 3.5 bln more barrels of oil can be extracted from Azadegan -Iran oil min

* Iraqi security forces raid protest camps after Sadr supporters withdraw

* Saudi wealth fund in talks to buy Newcastle United for 340 mln stg

* U.S. senator presses for declassified report on Jamal Khashoggi’s slaying

* Iran has capacity to enrich uranium at any percentage - nuclear agency

* Lebanon central bank reassures foreign investors about deposits

* Lebanon’s 2020 budget foresees a surging deficit

* Lebanon dollar bonds hit record lows ahead of IMF meeting

* UPDATE 1-Lebanon and Japan have 40 days to agree on Ghosn’s fate -sources

* Finablr stock dives on debt deal in fresh blow to billionaire owner

* EXCLUSIVE-India’s rice exports fall sharply as sanctions delay payments from Iran

* Pope backs Iraqi call for its sovereignty to be respected

* “No, No America”: Iraq protesters demand expulsion of U.S. troops

* Iraq approves fifth round of gas exploration contracts in east

* Yemen’s frontline port struggles to fight deadly fever

* Iran’s Petropars developing South Pars gas field after withdrawal of foreign companies

* DAVOS-Absent Iran faces detente calls from worried West and Middle East

* U.S. says 34 troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike

* Blockade slashes Libya’s oil output by three quarters - NOC

EGYPT

* Egypt starts screening travellers from China for new coronavirus

* Raya Holding’s Unit Raya Restaurants Signs Contract With Jones The Grocer

QATAR

* Qatar to screen airport passengers arriving from China

* Gulf Warehousing Establishes GWC Investment In Qatar

* Mazaya Qatar Receives Merger Offer From Al Bandari

SAUDI ARABIA

* UPDATE 5-Saudi Arabia denies case of coronavirus infection

* Indian nurse in Saudi hospital infected by coronavirus -Indian minister’s tweet

* Saudi’s SAFCO Q4 Profit Falls

* Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Q4 Loss Widens

* Saudi Arabia tenders to buy 900,000 tonnes feed barley

* Saudi’s Yansab Q4 Profit Falls

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia says all options open at OPEC+ meeting, including further cuts

* UPDATE 1-Dubai’s Emirates NBD Bank sells stake in NMC after Muddy Waters attack

* UAE to screen passengers on China flights after virus outbreak

* UAE posts $18 bln surplus in first nine months of 2019 - WAM

* First Abu Dhabi Bank In Discussions To Acquire Bank Audi-Egypt

* Dubai Islamic Bank Completes Acquisition Of Noor Bank

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to thermal screen all passengers arriving from countries affected with coronavirus -state news agency (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)