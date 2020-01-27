MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 27

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil slide as China virus fears intensify; yen, Treasuries in demand

* Oil prices skid 2%, extending slide as China virus spreads

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle Eastern stocks dip as China virus fears escalate

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises to over 2-week high as China virus spreads

* China virus deaths rise to 80 as Hong Kong bans visitors from worst-hit province

* Iraqi security forces kill protester, rockets hit U.S. embassy

* Trump to meet with Netanyahu and Gantz as he readies Mideast peace plan

* U.S. senator presses for declassified report on Jamal Khashoggi’s slaying

* Saudi Arabia says all options open at OPEC+ meeting, including further cuts

* Israel approves travel to Saudi under limited circumstances

EGYPT

* Telecom Egypt Says No Intention To Sell Stake In Vodafone Egypt

* Lebanon’s Bank Audi chooses Egypt’s EFG Hermes as financial advisor in deal to sell its Egypt unit

* Abu Qir Fertilizers H1 Profit Falls

* Misr Chemical Industries H1 Profit Falls

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi energy minister says confident China can contain, eradicate new coronavirus

* Saudi’s Riyad Bank FY Profit Rises

* Saudi’s Bank Aljazira Board Proposes H2 Dividend [nFWN29T0W4

* Saudi’s SADAFCO Qtrly Profit Rises

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Union Properties To Sign MoU With CNCEC For Dubai Autodrome New Expansion Project

* Sharjah Islamic Bank FY Profit Rises

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Integrated Holding Unit Gets 4.7 mln Dinars Contract

OMAN

Oman’s foreign minister meets Iran’s foreign minister Zarif - Tweet (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)