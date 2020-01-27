MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 27

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil slide as China virus fears intensify; yen, Treasuries in demand
* Oil prices skid 2%, extending slide as China virus spreads
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle Eastern stocks dip as China virus fears escalate
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises to over 2-week high as China virus spreads
* China virus deaths rise to 80 as Hong Kong bans visitors from worst-hit province
* Iraqi security forces kill protester, rockets hit U.S. embassy
* Trump to meet with Netanyahu and Gantz as he readies Mideast peace plan
* U.S. senator presses for declassified report on Jamal Khashoggi’s slaying
* Saudi Arabia says all options open at OPEC+ meeting, including further cuts
* Israel approves travel to Saudi under limited circumstances
* Telecom Egypt Says No Intention To Sell Stake In Vodafone Egypt
* Lebanon’s Bank Audi chooses Egypt’s EFG Hermes as financial advisor in deal to sell its Egypt unit
* Abu Qir Fertilizers H1 Profit Falls
* Misr Chemical Industries H1 Profit Falls
* Saudi energy minister says confident China can contain, eradicate new coronavirus
* Saudi’s Riyad Bank FY Profit Rises
* Saudi’s Bank Aljazira Board Proposes H2 Dividend [nFWN29T0W4
* Saudi’s SADAFCO Qtrly Profit Rises
* Dubai’s Union Properties To Sign MoU With CNCEC For Dubai Autodrome New Expansion Project
* Sharjah Islamic Bank FY Profit Rises
* Kuwait’s Integrated Holding Unit Gets 4.7 mln Dinars Contract
Oman’s foreign minister meets Iran’s foreign minister Zarif - Tweet (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)