MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 28

DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks crumble as China virus toll mounts, safe havens in demand
* Oil falls for sixth day as China virus raises global growth, demand concerns
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads Gulf lower as China virus fears mount
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as China virus fears offset stronger dollar
* Amid Palestinian doubts, Trump to share Mideast peace plan with Israelis
* EXPLAINER-What we know about Trump’s Middle East peace plan
* Trump discusses Syria, Libya with Turkey’s Erdogan - White House
* Saudi Arabia, UAE caution oil market against gloom over China virus
* Violence escalates in Iraq as government pushes to end protests
* Iran’s Rouhani calls for unity, accuses Trump of exploiting rift
* Rouhani urges anti-money laundering compliance to curb Iran isolation
* Iran prepares site for satellite launch that U.S. links to ballistic missiles
* Lebanon’s parliament passes 2020 budget amid financial crisis
* Lebanon’s bonds fall as debt restructuring decision looms
* Wary of Iran, Gulf Arab states seen shrugging off new Lebanese government
* Thousands flee northwest Syria as Assad pushes closer to Idlib city
* Militants attack Syria’s Banias refinery - oil ministry
* Libya’s NOC issues warning over impact of oil blockade
* OPEC president sees little impact from coronavirus on oil market - APS
* Egypt preparing to add 330,000 tonnes of grain silo capacity
Egypt has wheat reserves to end June, sugar for six months - cabinet
* Saudi minister says Israeli passport holders cannot visit - CNN
* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 900,000 tonnes barley
* Emirates advises crew to stay in hotels, avoid crowds in China due to virus outbreak
* Higher impairment charges hit UAE banks Emirates NBD and ADCB
* India wants to delink Qatar gas supply deals from crude; Qatar says no
* Kuwait could need $180 bln in financing over the next six years -IMF
* Oman says supports Saudi readiness to react to virus impact on oil market
* Moody’s affirms ratings of National Bank of Bahrain and Bahrain Islamic Bank (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)