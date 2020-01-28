MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 28

DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks crumble as China virus toll mounts, safe havens in demand

* Oil falls for sixth day as China virus raises global growth, demand concerns

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads Gulf lower as China virus fears mount

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as China virus fears offset stronger dollar

* Amid Palestinian doubts, Trump to share Mideast peace plan with Israelis

* EXPLAINER-What we know about Trump’s Middle East peace plan

* Trump discusses Syria, Libya with Turkey’s Erdogan - White House

* Saudi Arabia, UAE caution oil market against gloom over China virus

* Violence escalates in Iraq as government pushes to end protests

* Iran’s Rouhani calls for unity, accuses Trump of exploiting rift

* Rouhani urges anti-money laundering compliance to curb Iran isolation

* Iran prepares site for satellite launch that U.S. links to ballistic missiles

* Lebanon’s parliament passes 2020 budget amid financial crisis

* Lebanon’s bonds fall as debt restructuring decision looms

* Wary of Iran, Gulf Arab states seen shrugging off new Lebanese government

* Thousands flee northwest Syria as Assad pushes closer to Idlib city

* Militants attack Syria’s Banias refinery - oil ministry

* Libya’s NOC issues warning over impact of oil blockade

* OPEC president sees little impact from coronavirus on oil market - APS

EGYPT

* Egypt preparing to add 330,000 tonnes of grain silo capacity

Egypt has wheat reserves to end June, sugar for six months - cabinet

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi minister says Israeli passport holders cannot visit - CNN

* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 900,000 tonnes barley

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates advises crew to stay in hotels, avoid crowds in China due to virus outbreak

* Higher impairment charges hit UAE banks Emirates NBD and ADCB

QATAR

* India wants to delink Qatar gas supply deals from crude; Qatar says no

KUWAIT

* Kuwait could need $180 bln in financing over the next six years -IMF

OMAN

* Oman says supports Saudi readiness to react to virus impact on oil market

BAHRAIN

* Moody’s affirms ratings of National Bank of Bahrain and Bahrain Islamic Bank (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)