MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 29

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip as China’s Huawei in legal hot water; focus on Sino-U.S. talks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift Saudi, blue-chips elevate major Gulf markets

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 7-month peak as Huawei case sparks risk-off sentiment

* Oil inches up on Venezuela sanctions, but China slowdown weighs

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge up; traders await ESPO offers

* Saudi signs $54.4 bln of deals, offers manufacturing incentives

* Iran strikes economic deals with Syria during VP visit

* U.N. envoy urges Yemen combatants to withdraw from lifeline port

* Eastern Libya govt delegation visits key southern city of Sabha

* At Baghdad workshop, the search for Iraq’s looted artifacts gets serious

EGYPT

* Macron tells Sisi human rights go together with stability

* “Age is no obstacle” - Egyptian swimmer still a champion at 76

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for March 11-20 shipment

* Reuters Insider - French arms sales to Egypt in the spotlight

* Egypt’s foreign remittances up 5.7 pct in first 11 months of 2018

* Bankers see central bank behind surprise rise of Egyptian pound

* Egypt picks banks to manage international bond issues

SAUDI ARABIA

* ANALYSIS-Aramco’s rating ambitions face Saudi economic curb

* Saudi Arabia’s PIF slashes exposure to Tesla - FT

* Canada’s SNC-Lavalin cuts 2018 profit forecast on Saudi strain, shares dive

* MEDIA-Aramco could stagger payments for Sabic deal, oil minister says

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in December

* Saudi’s Falih sees no impact on oil markets from Venezuela turmoil - RIA

* Aramco amps up in S.Korea with $1.6 bln bet on refiner Hyundai Oilbank

* Saudi Arabia to build metal smelter with Trafigura worth $2.8 bln - statement

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Hostile crowd awaits Qatar in Asian Cup semi-final against UAE

* ADCB’s chairman, CEO to fill top positions in new Abu Dhabi merged bank-sources

* Jet Airways seeks shareholder approval for debt to equity swap

* UAE economy grew around 3 pct in 2018 -minister

* Dubai airport handles 89.1 mln passengers in 2018, misses target

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank hires arrangers for U.S. dollar bond -sources

* Qatar energy minister says plans to order 60 new LNG carriers

KUWAIT

* IMF says economic growth in Kuwait to strengthen on the back of oil prices

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain closer to extradition of footballer held in Thailand

* Bahrain upholds life sentence against opposition leaders

* BRIEF-Investcorp Acquires Health Plus Management (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)