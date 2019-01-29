MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 29

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip as China’s Huawei in legal hot water; focus on Sino-U.S. talks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift Saudi, blue-chips elevate major Gulf markets
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 7-month peak as Huawei case sparks risk-off sentiment
* Oil inches up on Venezuela sanctions, but China slowdown weighs
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge up; traders await ESPO offers
* Saudi signs $54.4 bln of deals, offers manufacturing incentives
* Iran strikes economic deals with Syria during VP visit
* U.N. envoy urges Yemen combatants to withdraw from lifeline port
* Eastern Libya govt delegation visits key southern city of Sabha
* At Baghdad workshop, the search for Iraq’s looted artifacts gets serious
* Macron tells Sisi human rights go together with stability
* “Age is no obstacle” - Egyptian swimmer still a champion at 76
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for March 11-20 shipment
* Reuters Insider - French arms sales to Egypt in the spotlight
* Egypt’s foreign remittances up 5.7 pct in first 11 months of 2018
* Bankers see central bank behind surprise rise of Egyptian pound
* Egypt picks banks to manage international bond issues
* ANALYSIS-Aramco’s rating ambitions face Saudi economic curb
* Saudi Arabia’s PIF slashes exposure to Tesla - FT
* Canada’s SNC-Lavalin cuts 2018 profit forecast on Saudi strain, shares dive
* MEDIA-Aramco could stagger payments for Sabic deal, oil minister says
* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in December
* Saudi’s Falih sees no impact on oil markets from Venezuela turmoil - RIA
* Aramco amps up in S.Korea with $1.6 bln bet on refiner Hyundai Oilbank
* Saudi Arabia to build metal smelter with Trafigura worth $2.8 bln - statement
* Hostile crowd awaits Qatar in Asian Cup semi-final against UAE
* ADCB’s chairman, CEO to fill top positions in new Abu Dhabi merged bank-sources
* Jet Airways seeks shareholder approval for debt to equity swap
* UAE economy grew around 3 pct in 2018 -minister
* Dubai airport handles 89.1 mln passengers in 2018, misses target
* Qatar National Bank hires arrangers for U.S. dollar bond -sources
* Qatar energy minister says plans to order 60 new LNG carriers
* IMF says economic growth in Kuwait to strengthen on the back of oil prices
* Bahrain closer to extradition of footballer held in Thailand
* Bahrain upholds life sentence against opposition leaders
