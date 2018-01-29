MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 29

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares seek to extend rally, dollar at mercy of bears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi’s Kingdom soars on Alwaleed release, earnings hit SABIC

* Oil markets firm on strong demand, ongoing OPEC-led supply restraint

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches back toward 17-month peak as dollar moves lower

* U.S. delivers helicopters to bolster Jordan’s border defences

* Erdogan says Turkey will “clean” entire Syrian border

* Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to meet on Monday for Nile dam talks

EGYPT

* Egypt orders detention of three men accused of attacking ex-anti-corruption watchdog

* Several high-profile Egyptians call for presidential election boycott

* Egypt’s parliament passes bankruptcy law to spur investment

* Average yields fall at Egyptian T-bill auction

* ANALYSIS-Egypt to pour new housing into seemingly sated market

SAUDI ARABIA

* BREAKINGVIEWS-MbS gains either way from Saudi anti-graft endgame

* Saudi foreign reserves rise for third straight month

* Saudi corruption purge winds down but scars will linger

* Saudi’s SABIC profits fall, steel business hit by writedowns

* Saudi’s Kingdom Holding shares soar after Prince Alwaleed freed

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q4 net profit up 7 pct

QATAR

* Qatar to agree to new financial disclosures for state owned-airline - U.S. officials

* Commercial Bank of Qatar in talks about potential loan -sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House’s fourth-quarter net profit flat

BAHRAIN

OMAN

