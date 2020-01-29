MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 29

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares turn red as Hong Kong tumbles on China virus
* Oil rises as investors take stock of economic hit from virus
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Corporate earnings lift UAE; other major markets extend losses
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as markets gauge virus impact, await Fed decision
* Trump leaps into Middle East fray with peace plan that Palestinians denounce
* ‘Slap of the century’: Palestinians reject Trump Mideast plan
* Netanyahu formally indicted in court on corruption charges
* West Libyan forces claim downed drone as Turkish support arrives
* Syrian government forces enter town south of Idlib city
* Give Lebanon’s cabinet a chance, say Christian religious leaders
* FACTBOX-U.S. Middle East peace plan prompts some praise, much Arab anger
* Iran lawmakers call for debate on quitting nuclear arms treaty
* Violence escalates in Iraq as government pushes to end protests
* OPEC aims to extend oil output cuts through June, alarmed by China virus
* Vodafone to sign MOU with Saudi Telecom for Egypt unit stake sale -Egyptian gov’t
* Egypt signs two Mediterranean deals with Exxon Mobil -ministry
* S-Oil to supply oil products worth $2.66 bln to Saudi Aramco’s trading unit
* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in December
* Air Liquide pumps hydrogen to Saudi Aramco unit in shift from oil
* UAE believes Palestinians and Israelis can achieve lasting peace - ambassador to U.S.
* UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant ready for operation phase -WAM
* BRIEF-Central Bank Of The UAE Plans To Recruit 50 UAE Nationals By End Of 2020
* Dubai port operator DP World suspends staff travel to China
* First Abu Dhabi Bank reports rise in Q4 profit, and impairments
* Qatar appreciates efforts on solutions to the Arab-Israeli conflict -al Jazeera
* BRIEF-Qatar International Islamic Bank FY Profit Rises
* Qatar emir names senior aide as prime minister
* Kuwait’s KFH plans to drop assets of about 100 million dinars this year - CEO
* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Burgan Bank Says Iraq’s C.Bank Approves Sale Of Stake In Bank Of Baghdad
* BRIEF-Ahli United Bank Says No Official Acquisition Offer Has Been Yet Made By KFH
* BRIEF-Oman’s Bank Dhofar Board Proposes FY Cash Dividend
* BRIEF-National Bank Of Oman Board Recommends FY Dividend Of 16.8%
