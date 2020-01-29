MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 29

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares turn red as Hong Kong tumbles on China virus

* Oil rises as investors take stock of economic hit from virus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Corporate earnings lift UAE; other major markets extend losses

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as markets gauge virus impact, await Fed decision

* Trump leaps into Middle East fray with peace plan that Palestinians denounce

* ‘Slap of the century’: Palestinians reject Trump Mideast plan

* Netanyahu formally indicted in court on corruption charges

* West Libyan forces claim downed drone as Turkish support arrives

* Syrian government forces enter town south of Idlib city

* Give Lebanon’s cabinet a chance, say Christian religious leaders

* FACTBOX-U.S. Middle East peace plan prompts some praise, much Arab anger

* Iran lawmakers call for debate on quitting nuclear arms treaty

* Violence escalates in Iraq as government pushes to end protests

* OPEC aims to extend oil output cuts through June, alarmed by China virus

EGYPT

* Vodafone to sign MOU with Saudi Telecom for Egypt unit stake sale -Egyptian gov’t

* Egypt signs two Mediterranean deals with Exxon Mobil -ministry

SAUDI ARABIA

* S-Oil to supply oil products worth $2.66 bln to Saudi Aramco’s trading unit

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in December

* Air Liquide pumps hydrogen to Saudi Aramco unit in shift from oil

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE believes Palestinians and Israelis can achieve lasting peace - ambassador to U.S.

* UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant ready for operation phase -WAM

* BRIEF-Central Bank Of The UAE Plans To Recruit 50 UAE Nationals By End Of 2020

* Dubai port operator DP World suspends staff travel to China

* First Abu Dhabi Bank reports rise in Q4 profit, and impairments

QATAR

* Qatar appreciates efforts on solutions to the Arab-Israeli conflict -al Jazeera

* BRIEF-Qatar International Islamic Bank FY Profit Rises

* Qatar emir names senior aide as prime minister

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KFH plans to drop assets of about 100 million dinars this year - CEO

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Burgan Bank Says Iraq’s C.Bank Approves Sale Of Stake In Bank Of Baghdad

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Ahli United Bank Says No Official Acquisition Offer Has Been Yet Made By KFH

OMAN

* BRIEF-Oman’s Bank Dhofar Board Proposes FY Cash Dividend

* BRIEF-National Bank Of Oman Board Recommends FY Dividend Of 16.8%