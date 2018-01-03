MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 3

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares eye all-time top amid global growth cheer
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar bought as year starts, Saudi still soft after petrol hike
* Oil prices close to mid-2015 highs, but doubts over further rises loom
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-1/2-month highs before dipping on dollar recovery
* Iran’s leader blames enemies for deadly unrest, US calls that “nonsense”
* Israel changes law to make it harder to cede Jerusalem control
* Syrian army preparing assault to end rebel siege of base east of capital
* Turkish banker loses second bid for mistrial in U.S. sanctions case
* As protests rage in Iran, Trump’s Iran policy faces sanctions test
* ANALYSIS-Iran protests could hurt clerics but Rouhani has most to lose, say insiders
* EXPLAINER-What has brought Iranian protesters onto the streets?
* Egypt to extend state of emergency for 3 months - MENA
* Two held in Egyptian anti-gay crackdown are freed on bail
* Telecom Egypt says services restored after days of disruption
* Egypt files murder charges against man held for Coptic church attack
* One-legged Egyptian soccer players aim for a league of their own
* Egypt hangs four convicted of deadly 2015 bomb attack
* Egypt repaid around $30 bln in foreign debt in 2017 - state news agency quoting cbank source
* Saudi-led coalition denies blocking aid to Yemen
* Previously detained ex-finance minister Assaf seen at Saudi cabinet meeting
* BRIEF-Saudi’s SABIC Starts Commercial Operations Of Polyacetal Plant
* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may keep Feb Arab Light crude to Asia near 3-yr high
* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi’s TAQA Closes $1.25 BLN Bridge Loan Facility
* BUZZ-Dubai’s Gulf Navigation slips on plan for rights issue (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)