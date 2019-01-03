MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 3

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-China gains cushion Asian shares after Apple jolt; flash crash hits currencies

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Top bank boosts Egypt, Gulf falls in thin trade

* Oil prices slide on supply surge, global market turmoil scares off investors

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains on global growth fears, falling Asian stocks

* Middle East Crude-Dubai kicks off 2019 trade at small premium

* Trump gives no timetable for Syria exit; wants to protect Kurds

* Indian Oil says Iran may still invest in Chennai Petroleum expansion

* Qatar Airways acquires 5 pct of China Southern Airlines

* Yemeni hip-hop dancers barred from dancing despite departure of al Qaeda

EGYPT

* Egypt exporting 520 mln cubic feet of LNG per day from Idku plant - official

SAUDI ARABIA

* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may cut Feb heavy crude prices to Asia

* Netflix pulls comedy show episode in Saudi Arabia

* Saudi PIF entertainment company plans to build leisure complex in Riyadh

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* India’s Jet Airways defaults on debt payment to banks, shares drop

QATAR

* Microsoft gets green light from Qatar for global data centre - QNA

* Vodafone Qatar Goes Live With 5G Commercially

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s ALAFCO Appoints Adel Al Banwan As CEO

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Raises Ownership To 81.944 Pct In Takaful International