MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 30

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks off record highs as Wall St flags, dollar firms on higher yields
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region mixed, Saudi’s Kingdom continues rebound after Alwaleed release
* U.S. oil extends decline, weighed down by dollar, rising output
* PRECIOUS-Gold drops on firmer dollar, higher bond yields
* Iraq to comply with OPEC deal despite oil export capacity rise - minister
* Old enmity tips Lebanon into new crisis
* U.S. to resume refugee admissions from 11 ‘high-risk’ countries
* Morocco’s currency move a step in right direction - IMF
* Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan hope to break Nile dam talks deadlock in one month
* Kremlin unfazed by Syrian opposition boycott of peace conference
* Death toll rises on second day of clashes in Yemeni port of Aden
* Egyptian politician emerges as sole election challenger to Sisi
* Egypt arranges five LNG cargo deliveries for Q2 -trade sources
* Fossil of school bus-sized dinosaur dug up in Egyptian desert
* Egypt sees growth for FY 2018-19 at 5.8 percent -minister
* Eni sees East Med as key to diversifying Europe’s gas imports
* Egypt orders detention of three men accused of attacking ex-anti-corruption watchdog
* Guilt, fines remain hazy as Saudi corruption purge draws to close
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Tasnee Gets Approval For Sale Of Cristal’s Titanium Dioxide Business
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Mouwasat Medical Services Board Proposes FY Dividend
* Saudi Arabia’s Ibrahim to keep control of broadcaster MBC - executive
* Arcapita appointed advisor to HSBC Saudi for $150 mln logistics fund
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Sipchem Q4 Profit Rises
* BREAKINGVIEWS-MbS gains either way from Saudi anti-graft endgame
* MEDIA-Abu Dhabi Investment Authority plans to expand India presence, hire country head - Mint
* UAE goes to WTO over Pakistan’s duties on BOPP food packaging
* First Abu Dhabi Bank’s 2017 profit crimped by merger costs
* BRIEF-Dubai Islamic Bank Calls AGM to Approve Capital Increase
* BRIEF-Mashreqbank Board Proposes FY Cash Dividend
* Australian fund buys UAE oil storage terminal -sources
* UAE’s ADNOC cuts March Murban crude allocation by 25 pct - sources
* Qatar’s Commercial Bank reports Q4 profit jump, beating two forecasts
* Kuwait projects $17 billion deficit in 2018/2019 budget
* Bahrain’s Ithmaar Bank plans aggressive expansion in Pakistan
* MEDIA-Oman slaps six-month ban on hiring foreigners in 10 industries-The National
* BRIEF-Bank Muscat Board Proposes FY Dividend
* BRIEF-Oman’s Bank Dhofar Board Proposes FY Dividend
* BRIEF-National Bank Of Oman Board Proposes FY Dividend
* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)