MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 30

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks off record highs as Wall St flags, dollar firms on higher yields

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region mixed, Saudi’s Kingdom continues rebound after Alwaleed release

* U.S. oil extends decline, weighed down by dollar, rising output

* PRECIOUS-Gold drops on firmer dollar, higher bond yields

* Iraq to comply with OPEC deal despite oil export capacity rise - minister

* Old enmity tips Lebanon into new crisis

* U.S. to resume refugee admissions from 11 ‘high-risk’ countries

* Morocco’s currency move a step in right direction - IMF

* Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan hope to break Nile dam talks deadlock in one month

* Kremlin unfazed by Syrian opposition boycott of peace conference

* Death toll rises on second day of clashes in Yemeni port of Aden

EGYPT

* Egyptian politician emerges as sole election challenger to Sisi

* Egypt arranges five LNG cargo deliveries for Q2 -trade sources

* Fossil of school bus-sized dinosaur dug up in Egyptian desert

* Egypt sees growth for FY 2018-19 at 5.8 percent -minister

* Eni sees East Med as key to diversifying Europe’s gas imports

* Egypt orders detention of three men accused of attacking ex-anti-corruption watchdog

SAUDI ARABIA

* Guilt, fines remain hazy as Saudi corruption purge draws to close

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Tasnee Gets Approval For Sale Of Cristal’s Titanium Dioxide Business

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Mouwasat Medical Services Board Proposes FY Dividend

* Saudi Arabia’s Ibrahim to keep control of broadcaster MBC - executive

* Arcapita appointed advisor to HSBC Saudi for $150 mln logistics fund

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Sipchem Q4 Profit Rises

* BREAKINGVIEWS-MbS gains either way from Saudi anti-graft endgame

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (1)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* MEDIA-Abu Dhabi Investment Authority plans to expand India presence, hire country head - Mint

* UAE goes to WTO over Pakistan’s duties on BOPP food packaging

* First Abu Dhabi Bank’s 2017 profit crimped by merger costs

* BRIEF-Dubai Islamic Bank Calls AGM to Approve Capital Increase

* BRIEF-Mashreqbank Board Proposes FY Cash Dividend

* Australian fund buys UAE oil storage terminal -sources

* UAE’s ADNOC cuts March Murban crude allocation by 25 pct - sources

* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar’s Commercial Bank reports Q4 profit jump, beating two forecasts

* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait projects $17 billion deficit in 2018/2019 budget

* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Ithmaar Bank plans aggressive expansion in Pakistan

* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates

OMAN

* MEDIA-Oman slaps six-month ban on hiring foreigners in 10 industries-The National

* BRIEF-Bank Muscat Board Proposes FY Dividend

* BRIEF-Oman’s Bank Dhofar Board Proposes FY Dividend

* BRIEF-National Bank Of Oman Board Proposes FY Dividend

* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates