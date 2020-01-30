MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 30

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Virus fears push Asian stocks to 7-week low, boost safe-haven assets

* Oil falls as virus death toll climbs, U.S. stocks grow

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Middle Eastern stocks rise; Egypt outperforms

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as Fed flags coronavirus concerns

* Palestinians push U.N. action over U.S. peace plan, Abbas to speak at U.N. Security Council

* Abu Dis, an unlikely capital for a future Palestinian state

* Arabs prioritise ties with U.S. against Iran in reacting to Trump peace plan

* Defence minister pushes to extend Israeli sovereignty to West Bank settlements

* Israel says it thwarted serious cyber attack on power station

* U.S. hopes to discuss “entire strategic framework” with Iraq soon

* Turkey’s Erdogan says Russia not abiding by Syria agreements -NTV

* Lebanon PM asks government, banks for plan to restore confidence

* EASA approves partial return to Iran, Iraq airspace for EU airlines

* Altice Europe unit offers to buy Israel’s Partner Communications

* Sudan suspects two infections with the new coronavirus - minister

* Yemen’s Houthis say they fired at Aramco, other Saudi targets

* Moroccan banks respond to king’s call for cheaper SME loans

* After Russia, China veto, U.N. says medical aid for Syria stuck in Iraq

* Algerian energy minister: Very possible OPEC+ meeting may be advanced to February

* France’s Macron accuses Turkey’s Erdogan of breaking Libya promises

* Iraqi president says will pick new PM if deadlock drags on

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for March 11-25 shipment

* Vodafone to sell stake in Egyptian unit to Saudi Telecom for $2.4 bln

* Egypt paid all overdue debts to foreign oil companies - c.bank governor

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia’s SABIC posts Q4 loss, sees slowdown in 2020

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Chinese family in UAE diagnosed as first virus cases in Middle East

* Fire erupts on Panama-flagged oil tanker off UAE coast

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Jan. 27

QATAR

* Qatar’s Commercial Bank posts 2.02 bln riyals net profit in 2019, up 20.7% YoY - statement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)