MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 30

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Virus fears push Asian stocks to 7-week low, boost safe-haven assets
* Oil falls as virus death toll climbs, U.S. stocks grow
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Middle Eastern stocks rise; Egypt outperforms
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as Fed flags coronavirus concerns
* Palestinians push U.N. action over U.S. peace plan, Abbas to speak at U.N. Security Council
* Abu Dis, an unlikely capital for a future Palestinian state
* Arabs prioritise ties with U.S. against Iran in reacting to Trump peace plan
* Defence minister pushes to extend Israeli sovereignty to West Bank settlements
* Israel says it thwarted serious cyber attack on power station
* U.S. hopes to discuss “entire strategic framework” with Iraq soon
* Turkey’s Erdogan says Russia not abiding by Syria agreements -NTV
* Lebanon PM asks government, banks for plan to restore confidence
* EASA approves partial return to Iran, Iraq airspace for EU airlines
* Altice Europe unit offers to buy Israel’s Partner Communications
* Sudan suspects two infections with the new coronavirus - minister
* Yemen’s Houthis say they fired at Aramco, other Saudi targets
* Moroccan banks respond to king’s call for cheaper SME loans
* After Russia, China veto, U.N. says medical aid for Syria stuck in Iraq
* Algerian energy minister: Very possible OPEC+ meeting may be advanced to February
* France’s Macron accuses Turkey’s Erdogan of breaking Libya promises
* Iraqi president says will pick new PM if deadlock drags on
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for March 11-25 shipment
* Vodafone to sell stake in Egyptian unit to Saudi Telecom for $2.4 bln
* Egypt paid all overdue debts to foreign oil companies - c.bank governor
* Saudi Arabia’s SABIC posts Q4 loss, sees slowdown in 2020
* Chinese family in UAE diagnosed as first virus cases in Middle East
* Fire erupts on Panama-flagged oil tanker off UAE coast
* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Jan. 27
* Qatar’s Commercial Bank posts 2.02 bln riyals net profit in 2019, up 20.7% YoY - statement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)