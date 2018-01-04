MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 4

DUBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 10-year peak on upbeat data, oil elevated on Iran unrest
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly rises as Emaar continues rebound; Egypt blue chips weak
* Oil prices near levels last seen in 2014/2015 as market tightens
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices drop as dollar firms
* Iran deploys Revolutionary Guards to quell “sedition” in protest hotbeds
* Palestinians condemn Trump aid halt threat, mixed reaction in Israel
* U.S. jury finds Turkish banker guilty of helping Iran dodge sanctions
* Turkish end-2017 inflation near 12 percent, off 14-year high
* Beirut lifts security cordon in boost for battered business quarter
* Egypt court postpones verdict against presidential hopeful - sources
* Average yields rise on Egypt’s 6-month, one-year T-bills -c.bank
* Egypt says foreign reserves rise to $37.020 bln at end-December - c.bank
* Egypt’s non-oil business activity contracts in December, PMI shows
* State spending fuels Saudi non-oil private sector growth in December -PMI
* Saudi-led coalition says has cut Houthi supply line - report
* BRIEF-Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Appoints Omar Bin Ali Al Ruhaili as CEO
* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may keep Feb Arab Light crude to Asia near 3-yr high
* Pre-VAT buying boosts UAE private sector growth to 35-month high -PMI
* Norway suspends arms sales to UAE over Yemen war
* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Jan 1
* Qatar Re to buy insurer Markerstudy’s underwriting business
* Qatar’s new LNG merger to save $550 mln yearly in operation cost - QP
* Oman to auction 2 mln bbls March-loading crude on DME - source (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)