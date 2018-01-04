MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 4

DUBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 10-year peak on upbeat data, oil elevated on Iran unrest

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly rises as Emaar continues rebound; Egypt blue chips weak

* Oil prices near levels last seen in 2014/2015 as market tightens

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices drop as dollar firms

* Iran deploys Revolutionary Guards to quell “sedition” in protest hotbeds

* Palestinians condemn Trump aid halt threat, mixed reaction in Israel

* U.S. jury finds Turkish banker guilty of helping Iran dodge sanctions

* Turkish end-2017 inflation near 12 percent, off 14-year high

* Beirut lifts security cordon in boost for battered business quarter

EGYPT

* Egypt court postpones verdict against presidential hopeful - sources

* Average yields rise on Egypt’s 6-month, one-year T-bills -c.bank

* Egypt says foreign reserves rise to $37.020 bln at end-December - c.bank

* Egypt’s non-oil business activity contracts in December, PMI shows

SAUDI ARABIA

* State spending fuels Saudi non-oil private sector growth in December -PMI

* Saudi-led coalition says has cut Houthi supply line - report

* BRIEF-Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Appoints Omar Bin Ali Al Ruhaili as CEO

* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may keep Feb Arab Light crude to Asia near 3-yr high

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Pre-VAT buying boosts UAE private sector growth to 35-month high -PMI

* Norway suspends arms sales to UAE over Yemen war

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Jan 1

QATAR

* Qatar Re to buy insurer Markerstudy’s underwriting business

* Qatar’s new LNG merger to save $550 mln yearly in operation cost - QP

OMAN

* Oman to auction 2 mln bbls March-loading crude on DME - source (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)