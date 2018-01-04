FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Earnings Season
January 4, 2018 / 4:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 10-year peak on upbeat data, oil elevated on Iran unrest

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly rises as Emaar continues rebound; Egypt blue chips weak

* Oil prices near levels last seen in 2014/2015 as market tightens

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices drop as dollar firms

* Iran deploys Revolutionary Guards to quell “sedition” in protest hotbeds

* Palestinians condemn Trump aid halt threat, mixed reaction in Israel

* U.S. jury finds Turkish banker guilty of helping Iran dodge sanctions

* Turkish end-2017 inflation near 12 percent, off 14-year high

* Beirut lifts security cordon in boost for battered business quarter

EGYPT

* Egypt court postpones verdict against presidential hopeful - sources

* Average yields rise on Egypt’s 6-month, one-year T-bills -c.bank

* Egypt says foreign reserves rise to $37.020 bln at end-December - c.bank

* Egypt’s non-oil business activity contracts in December, PMI shows

SAUDI ARABIA

* State spending fuels Saudi non-oil private sector growth in December -PMI

* Saudi-led coalition says has cut Houthi supply line - report

* BRIEF-Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Appoints Omar Bin Ali Al Ruhaili as CEO

* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may keep Feb Arab Light crude to Asia near 3-yr high

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Pre-VAT buying boosts UAE private sector growth to 35-month high -PMI

* Norway suspends arms sales to UAE over Yemen war

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Jan 1

QATAR

* Qatar Re to buy insurer Markerstudy’s underwriting business

* Qatar’s new LNG merger to save $550 mln yearly in operation cost - QP

OMAN

* Oman to auction 2 mln bbls March-loading crude on DME - source (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.