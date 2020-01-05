MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 5

DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, safe havens surge after U.S. strikes kill Iran commander

* Oil prices jump after U.S. air strike kills top Iranian commander

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets gain; blue chips weigh on Egypt

* PRECIOUS-Gold jumps to 4-month peak as Middle East tensions spark safety buying

* Trump vows to hit 52 Iranian targets if Iran retaliates after drone strike

* Britain’s navy to escort UK-flagged ships through Strait of Hormuz

* U.S. oil workers leave Iraq after air strike on Iranian leader

* INSIGHT-Inside the plot by Iran’s Soleimani to attack U.S. forces in Iraq

* ANALYSIS-U.S. killing of Iran’s second most powerful man risks regional conflagration

* Erdogan says up to 250,000 Syrians flee toward Turkey as crisis worsens

* Turkey to back Libya deployment bill but troops unlikely for now

* Flights suspended in Libya’s capital as violence intensifies

* Algeria appoints new government amid worst political crisis in decades

* Tunisian president says parliament to vote on government

* Ghosn fled Japan after security firm hired by Nissan stopped surveillance-sources

EGYPT

* Egypt reopens two Mediterranean ports which were shut due to bad weather

* Egypt arrests tax authority chief on charges of receiving bribes

* Suez Canal revenues increase slightly in 2019 - statement

* Egypt holds domestic fuel prices steady

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi non-oil private sector loses momentum in December - PMI

* Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish escalation in Libya -statement

* Saudi’s Asia selling price for Arab light crude unchanged for Feb -statement

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Uber Confirms Official Close Of Previously Announced Acquisition Of Careem For $3.1 Bln

* Foreign exchange firm Travelex hit by software virus

* UAE fund allocates $200 mln to support economic projects in Pakistan - WAM

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Gulf Air halts flights to Iraq’s Baghdad and Najaf