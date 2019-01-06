MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 6

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. jobs data, dovish Fed comments boost equities
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets recover on financials, Qatar leads
* Oil rises on China-U.S. talks, gains capped by U.S. fuel build
* PRECIOUS-Gold slides after solid jobs data; palladium crosses key $1,300 mark
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge up after Saudi Arabia raises OSPs
* Iran approves anti-money laundering bill to ease foreign trade
* U.S. says no timeline for Syria withdrawal as fighting continues
* Iran to send warships to the Atlantic, closer to U.S. waters
* U.S. says has yet to see credible version of Khashoggi’s killing from Saudis
* Dozens protest near Khartoum, organisers say leader detained
* Turkish 2018 trade deficit shrinks 28.4 percent
* Qatari Asian Cup organiser arrives in UAE after flight hiatus
* Libyan authorities seeking 37 suspects over attacks on oil, military facilities
* Iran says despite U.S. sanctions, it has found new “potential” oil buyers
* Egyptian explosives expert killed defusing bomb near church in Cairo -state TV
* Ethiopia expects Nile dam to be ready to start operation in late 2020
* Egypt to auction $750 million in one-year dollar T-bills - C. Bank
* U.N. rights office says Saudi trial in Khashoggi case “not sufficient”
* Soccer-Italy’s Serie A under fire for men-only seats in Saudi final
* Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalties in Khashoggi case
* Saudi Arabia may need extra time to privatise soccer clubs
* U.N. calls on UAE to release rights activist Mansoor
* Former Barclays bosses face London trial over Qatari cash call
* Soccer-Rummenigge defends Bayern’s Qatar training camp
* Qatar cuts December crude oil prices - sources
* Qatar central bank sells 500 mln riyals of T-bills
* Qatar GDP growth accelerates to 2.2 pct y/y in Q3
* Kuwait resumes port operations at three ports - KUNA
* U.N. rights office tells Bahrain: Release activist Rajab
Reporting By Dubai newsroom