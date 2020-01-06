MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 6

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold, oil soar, shares slip as U.S. and Iran trade threats

* Oil surges again after Trump threatens Iraq sanctions, Iran retaliation

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait leads Gulf losses as U.S.-Iran tensions escalate, Aramco lowest since IPO

* PRECIOUS-Gold jumps to near 7-year high as Mideast tensions spur safe-haven appetite

* Trump stands by threat on Iranian cultural sites, warns of ‘major retaliation’

* Iraq wants foreign troops out after air strike; Trump threatens sanctions

* Wailing in grief, Iranians flock to mourn slain commander

* Turkish military units moving to Libya, Erdogan says

* At least 30 killed in Libya military academy attack

* InterCure gets Israel’s first imported medical cannabis shipment

* Mitsubishi Motors enlists Israeli startup as Japan plays catch up on connected cars

* Netanyahu, in apparent stumble, calls Israel ‘nuclear power’

EGYPT

* Contraction in Egypt’s non-oil private sector activity slows slightly -PMI

* Egypt’s net foreign reserves rise to $45.42 bln in December - c.Bank

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE private sector growth slows to decade low in December-PMI

QATAR

* Qatar’s Hamad airport sees 12.4% increase in passengers in 2019

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain real GDP up 1.58% year on year in Q3 - BNA

KUWAIT

* Qatar to supply Kuwait with 3 mln tonnes of LNG a year (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)