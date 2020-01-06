MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 6

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold, oil soar, shares slip as U.S. and Iran trade threats
* Oil surges again after Trump threatens Iraq sanctions, Iran retaliation
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait leads Gulf losses as U.S.-Iran tensions escalate, Aramco lowest since IPO
* PRECIOUS-Gold jumps to near 7-year high as Mideast tensions spur safe-haven appetite
* Trump stands by threat on Iranian cultural sites, warns of ‘major retaliation’
* Iraq wants foreign troops out after air strike; Trump threatens sanctions
* Wailing in grief, Iranians flock to mourn slain commander
* Turkish military units moving to Libya, Erdogan says
* At least 30 killed in Libya military academy attack
* InterCure gets Israel’s first imported medical cannabis shipment
* Mitsubishi Motors enlists Israeli startup as Japan plays catch up on connected cars
* Netanyahu, in apparent stumble, calls Israel ‘nuclear power’
* Contraction in Egypt’s non-oil private sector activity slows slightly -PMI
* Egypt’s net foreign reserves rise to $45.42 bln in December - c.Bank
* UAE private sector growth slows to decade low in December-PMI
* Qatar’s Hamad airport sees 12.4% increase in passengers in 2019
* Bahrain real GDP up 1.58% year on year in Q3 - BNA
* Qatar to supply Kuwait with 3 mln tonnes of LNG a year (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)