January 7, 2018 / 4:11 AM / in 2 hours

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks up; U.S. Treasury yields rise despite jobs report

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises on oil, global trend; First Abu Dhabi surges

* Oil retreats on U.S. output rise after hitting near 2-yr high

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar climbs despite lackluster U.S. payrolls data

* Iran stages pro-government rallies, derides Trump ‘blunder’ at U.N.

* OPEC oil cut adherence rises in Dec as Venezuela output slides - survey

* “World is doomed”: Erdogan denounces U.S. justice after Turkish banker trial

* U.S. official denies that funds for Palestinian refugees frozen

* Syrian govt presses Idlib offensive as people flee homes in the cold

* Libyan oil revenues up sharply in 2017, budget deficit halved - cenbank

* White House, senators seek Iran measure ahead of nuclear deadline

* Over 20 hurt as magnitude 5.1 quake jolts western Iran

* Sudanese police scatter protest sparked by bread price hike

* Mine blast injures Yemeni army chief-of-staff

* Sudan closes border with Eritrea

* Arab League to lobby U.N. to recognise Palestinian state

EGYPT

* Egypt orders detention of four men over hot air balloon crash

* Egypt’s Coptic Christians celebrate Christmas amid tight security

* Sudan recalls its ambassador from Egypt amid tensions

* Egypt detains 75 people in human trafficking probe

* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues rise to $5.3 bln in 2017 - statement

* No evidence fatal stabbing linked to terrorism, Irish police say

* Putin OKs resumption of Russian airline service to Cairo -document

* Average yields fall on Egypt’s 3- and 9-month T-bills

* Egypt to issue one-year $850 mln T-bill - c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia converts Aramco into joint-stock company ahead of historic IPO

* Eleven Saudi princes detained following protest over utility bills

* Saudi Crown Prince to meet Macron in Paris soon-French TV

* Saudi king orders new allowances to offset rising cost of living

* Watchdog group calls on Saudi Arabia to release local journalist

* Saudi Arabia maintains Feb Arab Light crude oil price to Asia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE to resume flights to Tunis, ending row over ban on women

* ADNOC sets Dec Murban crude premium at highest in nearly 2 yrs

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Noor Financial Investment To Discuss Issue Of Bonds Or Sukuk on Jan 22

QATAR

* Qatar hikes Dec Marine crude OSP premium to highest since Feb 2014

OMAN

* Soccer-Fans injured as Oman celebrate Gulf Cup triumph

* Oman signs $210 mln Saudi financing for key industrial project (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

