MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 7

DUBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ride relief rally, Sino-U.S. trade a hurdle

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Rajhi leads Saudi jump, other markets rise

* Oil rises on trade talks and supply cuts, but economic slowdown looms

* PRECIOUS-Gold up as Fed stance pricks dollar, stocks rally cap gains

* U.S. says suspected USS Cole bombing planner killed in Yemen strike

* US’s Bolton says Turkey must not attack Kurdish fighters once US leaves Syria

* Syrian opposition urges countries not to reconcile with Assad

* Egypt’s Sisi acknowledges close coordination with Israel in Sinai

* Quake hits western Iran, about 75 injured

* Iran says despite U.S. sanctions, it has found new “potential” oil buyers

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi opens mega-mosque and Middle East’s largest cathedral in New Capital

* Egypt sells $854 mln in one-year dollar T-bills

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi court to hold first hearing on AHAB dispute under new bankruptcy law - Maal

* Rights group urges Thailand not to return Saudi woman fleeing family

* Saudi Exchange Reports 134.3 Mln Riyals In Foreigners Net Purchase Last Week

* Saudi’s Al-Ahlia Seeks Shareholders Vote On Merger Offer From Gulf Union

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’S ADNOC cuts December crude prices

* Dubai airport’s November passenger traffic falls

QATAR

* Doha Bank Enters Into MoU With India’s Stock Holding

KUWAIT

* Kuwait reiterates request to Dubai to release $496 mln frozen funds