MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 7

DUBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks bounce, oil slips as Iran anxiety ebbs

* Oil drops more than 1% as investors recalibrate risk in Mideast

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets stabilise after steep falls over Iran

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips from near 7-year high as U.S.-Iran tensions ease

* Pentagon chief denies U.S. is leaving Iraq; slain commander mourned by Tehran throngs

* Between U.S. and Iran, EU powers try mediation and pressure to ease crisis

* U.N. Libya envoy blames deadly military academy strike on Haftar ally

* Lebanon bank units in Jordan only ‘marginally impacted’ by crisis at home

* U.N. resumes grain milling in starvation-threatened Yemen

* Turkey says it will send military experts, advisers to Libya

* Iran’s Soleimani killing has rapidly escalated Gulf event risks - S&P Global

* Libyan commander Haftar’s forces say they have taken Sirte

EGYPT

* Egypt shuts two Mediterranean ports because of bad weather

* Egypt sells $865 mln in one-year T-bills at average yield of 3.54%

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi deputy defence minister met Esper, discussed ongoing military cooperation - tweet

* Saudi Arabia appeals for calm after killing of Iranian general

* Saudi credit default swaps soar on U.S.-Iran crisis

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* NMC Health to assess cash position after short-seller attack

QATAR

* Qatar Emir discusses with Iraqi PM efforts to reduce tension -statement

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Agility Awarded Project To Develop 1.2 Mln SQM Of Land In Sabah Al Ahmed

* Kuwait foreign minister affirms with U.S. Pompeo importance of de-escalation -KUNA

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Crown Prince speaks with U.S. Defense Secretary - BNA

OMAN

* Oman urges U.S. and Iran to seek dialogue