MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 7

DUBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks bounce, oil slips as Iran anxiety ebbs
* Oil drops more than 1% as investors recalibrate risk in Mideast
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets stabilise after steep falls over Iran
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips from near 7-year high as U.S.-Iran tensions ease
* Pentagon chief denies U.S. is leaving Iraq; slain commander mourned by Tehran throngs
* Between U.S. and Iran, EU powers try mediation and pressure to ease crisis
* U.N. Libya envoy blames deadly military academy strike on Haftar ally
* Lebanon bank units in Jordan only ‘marginally impacted’ by crisis at home
* U.N. resumes grain milling in starvation-threatened Yemen
* Turkey says it will send military experts, advisers to Libya
* Iran’s Soleimani killing has rapidly escalated Gulf event risks - S&P Global
* Libyan commander Haftar’s forces say they have taken Sirte
* Egypt shuts two Mediterranean ports because of bad weather
* Egypt sells $865 mln in one-year T-bills at average yield of 3.54%
* Saudi deputy defence minister met Esper, discussed ongoing military cooperation - tweet
* Saudi Arabia appeals for calm after killing of Iranian general
* Saudi credit default swaps soar on U.S.-Iran crisis
* NMC Health to assess cash position after short-seller attack
* Qatar Emir discusses with Iraqi PM efforts to reduce tension -statement
* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Agility Awarded Project To Develop 1.2 Mln SQM Of Land In Sabah Al Ahmed
* Kuwait foreign minister affirms with U.S. Pompeo importance of de-escalation -KUNA
* Bahrain Crown Prince speaks with U.S. Defense Secretary - BNA
* Oman urges U.S. and Iran to seek dialogue
Compiled by Dubai newsroom