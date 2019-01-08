MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 8

DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares propped up by hopes for Sino-US trade deal, cautious Fed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil rise lifts all major Gulf markets, Saudi leads gains

* Oil stable on trade talk optimism and OPEC cuts, but slowdown looms

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar sags on Fed rate pause bets

* Trump wants safe withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria -White House

* Erdogan says US pullout from Syria must be planned carefully -New York Times

* Khamenei aide says US approached him in Kabul seeking talks with Iran

* Bank of Israel holds key rate at 0.25 pct, sees gradual tightening

* Tunisia tourism revenues jump by 45 pct with record number of visitors in 2018

* Turkey frees opposition figure pending terrorism trial - Anadolu

* Pakistan says UAE’s financial assistance to shore up economy

EGYPT

* Egypt foreign reserves drop for first time post-devaluation

* Egypt to implement price indexation mechanism on gasoline starting April

SAUDI ARABIA

* “They will kill me”: Saudi woman to seek asylum after fleeing family to Thailand

* Petronas-Saudi RAPID refinery begins trials on crude oil unit -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai ruler approves financial centre expansion plan

* ANALYSIS-UAE bank bailout signals sector restructuring, mergers

* Abu Dhabi’s Masdar to double renewables capacity in five years - CEO

* Dubai residential prices could fall by up to 10 pct in 2019 - Savills

* UAE’s largest bank to repay customers for fee charged in error

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain Islamic Bank Appoints Ameer Abdul Ghani Dairi As CFO

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s Investcorp Closes $185 Mln Continuation Vehicle With Harbourvest