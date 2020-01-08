MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 8

DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, gold and oil whipsawed as Iran strikes pushes Mideast to brink
* Oil jumps as Iran rocket strike on U.S. forces jolts markets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials boost UAE stocks; Saudis down on petchems
* PRECIOUS-Gold races to near 7-yr peak after Iran strike on U.S. forces roils markets
* UAE energy minister sees no oil shortage in absence of ‘catastrophic escalation’
* Iran’s Guards warn against U.S. retaliation to Tehran’s missile attacks - TV
* Philippines orders citizens in Iraq to leave after Iran attacks U.S. forces
* U.S. security posture in UAE unchanged after Iraq strikes-embassy spox
* Iran missile attacks target U.S. forces in Iraq; Trump says ‘All is well!’
* Japan says no change in Middle East deployment plans to protect ships -govt
* Iranian official warns any U.S. retaliation will lead to regional war - tweet
* Iraq’s Kurdistan region’s PM says discussed developments with Pompeo
* Trump says Iran missile strike damage being assessed, will make statement Wednesday
* U.S. FAA bans airlines from flying over Iraq, Iran after missile attack on U.S. troops
* Iran’s IRGC targeted Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base - Iranian news agency Mehr
* German soldiers in Erbil are fine after attack
* Iran minister tells U.S.: “Get the hell out of our region” after attacks
* Iran starts “second round” of attacks against U.S. bases in Iraq - Tasnim
* Pompeo, Esper arrive at White House after Iran attack on Iraqi base
* Sirens heard, American helicopters fly over Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base -Al Mayadeen TV
* Six rockets landed at Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base that contains U.S. Forces -Al Mayadeen TV
* Attacks underway on multiple locations in Iraq -U.S. official
* Trump briefed on reports of attacks on Iraq air base -White House
* U.S. House committee sets Iran hearing, invites Pompeo
* Rockets fired at Iraqi airbase hosting American forces -U.S. official
* Stampede kills 56 at slain general’s funeral as Iran vows revenge on U.S.
* Pompeo tiptoes away from talk of ‘imminent’ attack planned by Iran’s Soleimani
Saudi minister gives Trump message from crown prince, meets UK defence minister
* Trump says discussed oil prices, Middle East stability with Saudi minister
* Iran’s Zarif accuses U.S. of violating U.N. deal by denying him a visa
* Iraqi president receives phone call from U.N. Guterres -Iraqi state TV
* U.S. ready to finish any war started with Iran -Defense Secretary
* Qatar leader, Trump discuss how to reduce tension in Iraq region - Al Jazeera
* Iraq has received U.S. letter regarding troop withdrawal
* Japanese ambassador to Lebanon requests more cooperation on Ghosn -statement
* Lebanon says it will take the necessary steps over Interpol red notice for ex-Nissan boss Ghosn
* Egyptair suspends flights to Baghdad for 3 days
* Philippines prepares to evacuate workers in Middle East on rising tensions
* Turkish deal-making was lowest since at least 2011 -Ernst & Young
* Saudi Arabia and Kuwait hire consultant to assess Dorra gas field - Kuwaiti paper
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks dip in second session
* Omani minister in Iran says U.S. wants to reduce tensions - IRNA
* Muslims should unite after Iran commander’s killing - Malaysian PM
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Feb. 18-29 shipment
* Saudi Arabia arrests wanted man in Eastern Province -state TV
* Saudi Aramco Says No Price Stabilisation Transactions Executed Yet
* Saudi Arabia grants license to Bank of China to open branch in kingdom - state news agency
* A Saudi family feud, a decade-long debt saga and a court’s $14 billion decision
* Investors sell shares worth $490 mln in troubled NMC Health
* Forex firm Travelex says ransomware behind last week’s cyberattack
* Dubai government splits CEO, chairman roles for state-backed companies - ruler
* Indonesia to sign billions of dollars of energy and trade deals in Abu Dhabi
* DMCC And Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone Sign MOU To Boost UAE-China Trade Ties Through Dubai
* Qatar central bank sells 600 million riyals of T-bills - statement
* Kuwait’s CGC Unit Awarded Project To Develop Commercial Center In Jaber Al-Ahmad City
* Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat hires banks for dollar sukuk
Compiled by Dubai newsroom