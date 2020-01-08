MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 8

DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, gold and oil whipsawed as Iran strikes pushes Mideast to brink

* Oil jumps as Iran rocket strike on U.S. forces jolts markets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials boost UAE stocks; Saudis down on petchems

* PRECIOUS-Gold races to near 7-yr peak after Iran strike on U.S. forces roils markets

* UAE energy minister sees no oil shortage in absence of ‘catastrophic escalation’

* Iran’s Guards warn against U.S. retaliation to Tehran’s missile attacks - TV

* Philippines orders citizens in Iraq to leave after Iran attacks U.S. forces

* U.S. security posture in UAE unchanged after Iraq strikes-embassy spox

* Iran missile attacks target U.S. forces in Iraq; Trump says ‘All is well!’

* Japan says no change in Middle East deployment plans to protect ships -govt

* Iranian official warns any U.S. retaliation will lead to regional war - tweet

* Iraq’s Kurdistan region’s PM says discussed developments with Pompeo

* Trump says Iran missile strike damage being assessed, will make statement Wednesday

* U.S. FAA bans airlines from flying over Iraq, Iran after missile attack on U.S. troops

* Iran’s IRGC targeted Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base - Iranian news agency Mehr

* German soldiers in Erbil are fine after attack

* Iran minister tells U.S.: “Get the hell out of our region” after attacks

* Iran starts “second round” of attacks against U.S. bases in Iraq - Tasnim

* Pompeo, Esper arrive at White House after Iran attack on Iraqi base

* Iran launches large attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, Pentagon says

* Sirens heard, American helicopters fly over Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base -Al Mayadeen TV

* Six rockets landed at Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base that contains U.S. Forces -Al Mayadeen TV

* Attacks underway on multiple locations in Iraq -U.S. official

* Trump briefed on reports of attacks on Iraq air base -White House

* U.S. House committee sets Iran hearing, invites Pompeo

* Rockets fired at Iraqi airbase hosting American forces -U.S. official

* Stampede kills 56 at slain general’s funeral as Iran vows revenge on U.S.

* Pompeo tiptoes away from talk of ‘imminent’ attack planned by Iran’s Soleimani

Saudi minister gives Trump message from crown prince, meets UK defence minister

* Trump says discussed oil prices, Middle East stability with Saudi minister

* Iran’s Zarif accuses U.S. of violating U.N. deal by denying him a visa

* Iraqi president receives phone call from U.N. Guterres -Iraqi state TV

* U.S. ready to finish any war started with Iran -Defense Secretary

* Qatar leader, Trump discuss how to reduce tension in Iraq region - Al Jazeera

* Iraq has received U.S. letter regarding troop withdrawal

* Japanese ambassador to Lebanon requests more cooperation on Ghosn -statement

* Lebanon says it will take the necessary steps over Interpol red notice for ex-Nissan boss Ghosn

* Egyptair suspends flights to Baghdad for 3 days

* Philippines prepares to evacuate workers in Middle East on rising tensions

* Turkish deal-making was lowest since at least 2011 -Ernst & Young

* Saudi Arabia and Kuwait hire consultant to assess Dorra gas field - Kuwaiti paper

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks dip in second session

* Omani minister in Iran says U.S. wants to reduce tensions - IRNA

* Muslims should unite after Iran commander’s killing - Malaysian PM

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Feb. 18-29 shipment

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia arrests wanted man in Eastern Province -state TV

* Saudi Aramco Says No Price Stabilisation Transactions Executed Yet

* Saudi Arabia grants license to Bank of China to open branch in kingdom - state news agency

* A Saudi family feud, a decade-long debt saga and a court’s $14 billion decision

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Investors sell shares worth $490 mln in troubled NMC Health

* Forex firm Travelex says ransomware behind last week’s cyberattack

* Dubai government splits CEO, chairman roles for state-backed companies - ruler

* Indonesia to sign billions of dollars of energy and trade deals in Abu Dhabi

* DMCC And Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone Sign MOU To Boost UAE-China Trade Ties Through Dubai

QATAR

* Qatar central bank sells 600 million riyals of T-bills - statement

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s CGC Unit Awarded Project To Develop Commercial Center In Jaber Al-Ahmad City

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat hires banks for dollar sukuk