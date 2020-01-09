MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 9

DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares erase losses as Mideast tensions ease, oil ticks up

* Oil rises after Baghdad rocket attack jangles nerves

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf indexes slide as Iran retaliates; Aramco’s retreat extends

* PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as fears of larger U.S.-Iran conflict ease

* U.S., Iran both appear to signal desire to avoid further conflict

* Bridal party, academics among Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

* Boeing jet crashes in Iran with no survivors, security sources see technical cause

* Iraqi leader faces tricky balancing act as main allies confront one another

* EXCLUSIVE-U.N. investigators find Yemen’s Houthis did not carry out Saudi oil attack

* Australian prime minister says troops will remain in Iraq

* U.S. lawmakers divided over Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote

* Saudi Arabia will do everything to spare Iraq the danger of war -vice minister

* Turkey, Russia seek Libya ceasefire on Jan. 12 as rivals clash

* Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Ghosn hits out at carmaker and Japan

* ANALYSIS-Crisis-hardened markets have learned to look past military flare-ups

* Russia tells its air carriers to avoid flights over Iraq, Iran, Gulf and Gulf of Oman - agencies

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC buys 300,000 T wheat from Russia, Ukraine, Romania

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco shares hit new low on US-Iran tensions; debt markets steady

* Saudi Aramco Was Considering Diverting Tankers Carrying Its Products To Avoid Strait Of Hormuz - WSJ

* Saudi’s SATORP oil refinery to conduct partial maintenance - statement

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE sees no immediate risk to oil flow through Strait of Hormuz

* UAE says region must pull back from ‘troubling’ tensions

* Airlines face higher fuel bills as they avoid Iran, Iraq amid tensions

* Edenred acquires payroll card portfolio in UAE

* DP World Closes Transactions To Acquire 77% Stake In Feedertech Group

QATAR

* Qatar communicating with friendly countries to reduce escalation in Iraq - min

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says report of U.S. troop withdrawal incorrect, KUNA agency hacked

* Arzan Financial Group Unit Sells Stake In Hill Top Netherlands 4 PLC

OMAN

* Senergy Holding Unit Awarded Tender From An Oil Company In Oman

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Alba 2019 Production Up 35%