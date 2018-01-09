FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 3:59 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar steady, Nikkei rallies

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar leaps on dividend chase, Saudi loses steam

* U.S. oil prices hit highest since 2015, but doubts loom over rally

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease on outlook for U.S. rate hikes

* Pence to visit Egypt, Jordan, Israel in January -White House

* Jerusalem should be shared capital, UK’s Johnson tells Palestinian foreign minister

* In jab at rivals, Rouhani says Iran protests about more than economy

* U.S. security experts back Iran nuclear deal, as Trump faces deadlines

* Iran says it might reconsider cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

* OPEC won’t react to small, short-lived oil supply disruptions - senior OPEC source

* Iraq returning displaced civilians from camps to unsafe areas

* Iraq agrees with U.S. firm Orion to invest in gas production from Nahr Bin Omar oilfield

* Algeria’s Sonatrach to work in Iraq’s natural gas industry - Iraqi oil ministry

* Iraq bans Kurdish firm Kar Group from operating in Kirkuk oilfields

* Gas plant in Libya’s Zueitina port to restart this week - NOC

* Tunisian protester killed in clashes with police over price hikes, unemployment

* Jordan says arrests 17 in foiled Islamic State attack plot -state media

EGYPT

* Sisi under spotlight as Egypt sets late March election date

* Average yields on Egypt’s 3- and 7-year T-bonds rise at auction

* Egypt issues $944.5 mln in 1-yr T-bills at 3.346 pct avg yield -c.ban

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Bankers invited to Saudi Arabia to pitch for Aramco listing roles

* Saudi Telecom gets 1.5 bln ringgit Islamic loan

* Saudi Arabia to supply full Feb crude volumes to two Asian buyers -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Rival airlines Emirates, Etihad step closer with security pact

* MEDIA-DP World expects 10% growth in 2017 gross container volumes - The National

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Energy in merger talks with London-listed SOCO International -sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain raises gasoline prices to improve state finances

QATAR

* Qatar to make copper wires, aluminium bars as it resists embargo (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

