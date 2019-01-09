MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 9

DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 3-1/2-week high on U.S.-China trade optimism, oil climbs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property stocks hurt Dubai, industrials lift Egypt
* Oil prices surge on hopes of successful U.S.-China trade talks
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as market awaits news on trade deal
* Trump wants safe withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria -White House
* First bill of new U.S. Congress, on Middle East policy, stalls in Senate
* Sudan’s Bashir scoffs at opposition as more demonstrations take place
* Qatar’s beIN Sports cuts service in Egypt amid contract dispute
* Soccer-Qatar keen to prove themselves at Asian Cup ahead of 2022
* Turkey’s Erdogan rebukes Trump’s top security adviser over Kurds in Syria
* Turkey to ask U.S. to hand over military bases in Syria - Hurriyet
* U.S.’s Zinni steps down from Middle East assignment - CBS
* U.N. chief wants to deploy up to 75 truce monitors to Yemen
* US withdrawal from Syria does not jeopardise efforts to counter Iran, Pompeo says
* Saudi Arabia Is Nearing A Deal To Invest In U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas - WSJ
* Car bomb blast kills two people in Iraq’s Tikrit
* Pompeo says “redoubling” efforts to put pressure on Iran
* Egypt Aluminum Updates Regarding Media Report On New Project Financing
* Cairo Investment Updates On Cost For 1st Phase Of Higher Education Project
* Two killed, others arrested in Saudi security operation -Al-Arabiya
* Al Yamamah Steel Says Board Proposes Not To Distribute H2 Dividend
* Father of Saudi teen asylum seeker in Thaieand, seeks meeting
* Commercial Bank of Dubai to take control of Abraaj assets secured against loan
* SHUAA Capital Issues And Places $135 Sukuk For Jabal Omar Development Company
* ACWA Power-led consortium to raise over $2 bln for Dubai solar project -sources
* Abu Dhabi’s green energy firm launches region’s first all-electric bus
* UAE’s Aldar Launches AED 2 Bln Development, Alreeman In Alshamkha
* Dhofar Cattle Feed Signs Agreement To Buy Camel, Cow Milk From Al Murooj Dairy
Reporting By Dubai newsroom