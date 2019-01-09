MIDEAST - Factors to watch - January 9

DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 3-1/2-week high on U.S.-China trade optimism, oil climbs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property stocks hurt Dubai, industrials lift Egypt

* Oil prices surge on hopes of successful U.S.-China trade talks

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as market awaits news on trade deal

* Trump wants safe withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria -White House

* First bill of new U.S. Congress, on Middle East policy, stalls in Senate

* Sudan’s Bashir scoffs at opposition as more demonstrations take place

* Qatar’s beIN Sports cuts service in Egypt amid contract dispute

* Soccer-Qatar keen to prove themselves at Asian Cup ahead of 2022

* Turkey’s Erdogan rebukes Trump’s top security adviser over Kurds in Syria

* Turkey to ask U.S. to hand over military bases in Syria - Hurriyet

* U.S.’s Zinni steps down from Middle East assignment - CBS

* U.N. chief wants to deploy up to 75 truce monitors to Yemen

* US withdrawal from Syria does not jeopardise efforts to counter Iran, Pompeo says

* Saudi Arabia Is Nearing A Deal To Invest In U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas - WSJ

* Car bomb blast kills two people in Iraq’s Tikrit

* Pompeo says “redoubling” efforts to put pressure on Iran

EGYPT

* Egypt Aluminum Updates Regarding Media Report On New Project Financing

* Cairo Investment Updates On Cost For 1st Phase Of Higher Education Project

SAUDI ARABIA

* Two killed, others arrested in Saudi security operation -Al-Arabiya

* Al Yamamah Steel Says Board Proposes Not To Distribute H2 Dividend

* Father of Saudi teen asylum seeker in Thaieand, seeks meeting

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Commercial Bank of Dubai to take control of Abraaj assets secured against loan

* SHUAA Capital Issues And Places $135 Sukuk For Jabal Omar Development Company

* ACWA Power-led consortium to raise over $2 bln for Dubai solar project -sources

* Abu Dhabi’s green energy firm launches region’s first all-electric bus

* UAE’s Aldar Launches AED 2 Bln Development, Alreeman In Alshamkha

OMAN

* Dhofar Cattle Feed Signs Agreement To Buy Camel, Cow Milk From Al Murooj Dairy