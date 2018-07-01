MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 1

DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks up slightly Friday, but down for June as U.S. trade policy unnerves investors

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai recovers from 11-day losing streak; Saudi flat

* Oil gains on anticipation of sanctions on Iran

* PRECIOUS-Gold up from 6-month lows on bargain hunting, weaker dollar

* Iran’s leaders seek ways to defend economy from U.S. sanctions

* Syrian rebels lose string of southwest towns

* Opportunities for Afghan money traders as Iran sanctions loom

* Trump ally Giuliani says end is near for Iran’s rulers

* Jordan army begins delivering aid to Syrians stranded near border

* Iraq to begin manual recount of national election votes on Tuesday

* Anti-money laundering body gives Iran until October to complete reforms

* Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in Gaza border protests - Gaza medics

* Struggle to control Libyan oil ports adds to global supply worries

* Lebanon’s Hezbollah to work with Syrian state on refugee returns

* Libyan coastguard says 100 migrants may have drowned near Tripoli

* UN hopeful for Yemen peace deal but Saudi coalition unlikely to drop demand for Houthi withdrawal

* ANALYSIS-Iran’s rulers face discontent as U.S. pressure mounts

* Iraq executes 12 after PM calls for speedy executions

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi, facing online backlash, says country is on the “right track”

* Egyptian court delays verdict in mass trial over Rabaa sit-in

* IMF approves $2.02 bln payment to Egypt as part of $12 bln loan

* Egypt’s Carbon Holdings to sign $10.9 bln petrochemicals contract -statement

* Egypt central bank keeps main interest rates unchanged - statement

* Four militants involved in March bomb attack die in firefight, Egypt says

* Egypt’s GASC buys 25,000 T soyoil and 40,000 T sunflower oil

* Egypt’s Sisi swears in former top aide as intelligence chief

* Egypt’s M2 money supply up 19.31 pct year-on year in May -c.bank

* Egypt current account deficit narrows as tourism rises

* Egyptian, Italian investigators say ‘gaps’ found in Regeni case footage

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi king said will boost oil output if needed - White House

* U.S.’ Pompeo met with Saudi’s Al Falih, discussed energy security

* Saudi Arabia raises 3.1 billion riyals in domestic sukuk tap

* Saudi Aramco to signs deal to make onshore oil rigs, equipment

* U.S. lawmaker holds back support for munitions sale to Gulf allies, due to Yemen

* Saudi Arabia’s SABIC working on tightening Clariant ties -sources

* ANALYSIS-Saudi-Russian axis rules oil markets as Trump fights Iran

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair FY Profit Falls

* Saudi Arabia kick starts sale of state flour mills

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-Abraaj affair hits UAE, MSCI hopes should buoy Kuwait

* POLL-Abraaj affair hits UAE, MSCI hopes should buoy Kuwait

* United Arab Emirates asks World Court to dismiss Qatar discrimination suit

* Colony’s Cayman court showdown on Abraaj set for July 11 -sources

* UAE court adjourns criminal case against Abraaj founder, other executive

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar’s May international reserves rise sharply from April

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to raise oil output by 85,000 bpd -minister

* TABLE-Abraaj affair hits UAE, MSCI hopes should buoy Kuwait

* POLL-Abraaj affair hits UAE, MSCI hopes should buoy Kuwait

BAHRAIN

* Large and flexible Gulf aid will bolster Bahrain rating - Moody’s

OMAN

* BRIEF-Bank Muscat Appoints Waleed Al Hashar As CEO (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)