MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 1

DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks relieved at trade truce, bonds step back

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls more than 1% as U.S.-China trade truce dents safe-haven demand

* Oil jumps on Saudi, Russia support for supply cuts

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Trade war truce lifts Gulf markets, Dubai leads gains

* TABLE-MENA fund managers continue to increase investments in Kuwait

* OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact

* Iran oil minister Zanganeh calls for unity among OPEC members

* Two aides to Lebanese minister killed as convoy hit by gunfire

* Qatar buys Lebanese bonds as part of $500 mln investment in economy

* Haftar’s forces say they destroyed Turkish drone in Tripoli

* Palestinian businessman, held after Bahrain workshop, freed - familY

* Israeli attack targets Syrian military positions-Syrian state media

* Seven killed in Sudan protests - state news agency

EGYPT

* Egypt’s President Sisi approves 2019-20 budget - official gazette

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia’s economy grows 1.66% in Q1

* Saudi central bank studying license requests for two new banks - SAMA governor

* Saudi Aramco sets July propane price at $375 a tonne, butane at $355 a tonne

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange cuts trading commission by up to 90%

* DP World in talks to acquire Topaz Energy - statement