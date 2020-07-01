MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 1

DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch higher as data drives rebound hopes

* Oil rises after sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks weigh on Saudi as most major Gulf markets ease

* PRECIOUS-Gold firms near 8-year peak as virus fears prompt safe-haven demand

* Pompeo pushes Iran arms embargo at UN, Russia says U.S. knee on Iran’s neck

* Blast at Tehran clinic kills 19, says state-run news agency

* Lebanese government raises subsidised bread prices as currency tumbles

* Lebanon’s PM says rescue plan shows huge losses in financial system

* Tunisia coalition under pressure over PM conflict of interest allegations

* Spain to open border with Morocco only in case of reciprocity

* Jordan issues double tranche $1.75 bln Eurobond, pushes public debt

* U.N. raises $7.7 billion for Syrians beset by war and COVID-19

EGYPT

* Egypt’s M2 money supply up 17.24% year-on-year in May- c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Gulf economies to shrink by 7.6% this year, IMF says

* Saudi Arabia’s economy contracts by 1% in Q1 amid oil plunge

* Saudi central cank governor calls for more lending from commercial banks

* Saudi regulator allows SMBC unit to arrange securities deals

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* EXCLUSIVE-DAMAC’s chairman considers taking company private -sources

* Dubai’s economy shrank by 3.5% y/y in Q1 amid coronavirus crisis

* Emirates NBD hires banks for perpetual dollar bonds -document

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to resume commercial flights, doesn’t see full capacity until Aug. 2021

OMAN

* India’s Jindal Steel and Power to sell Oman unit for more than $1 bln to cut debt

QATAR

* Qatar banks Al Khaliji and Masraf Al Rayan begin merger talks (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)