MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 10

DUBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares extend rally, pound bewildered by politics

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks close up, most other Gulf markets down

* Brent leads crude prices higher as Norway oil workers prepare to strike

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up amid Brexit uncertainty, subdued dollar

* Middle East Crude-Dubai edges up on window trades

* Do not blame OPEC, oil producer group says of Trump criticism

* Turkey’s Erdogan sworn in with new powers, names son-in-law finance minister

* Sterling slide boosts FTSE 100 after resignations hit UK government

* Syrian rebels say army besieging their enclave in southern city Deraa

* Germany committed to Iran deal, but firms must make up own minds - Merkel

* Saudi-led coalition faces stalemate in Yemen’s main port city

* Tunisia’s trade deficit rises to $3.13 bln in Jan-June

* Asian refiners seeking more oil from outside Iran after U.S. sanctions -KPC CEO

* Transatlantic ties hang in the balance as Trump comes to Europe

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Aug 21-31 shipment

* Egypt arrests head of Customs Authority for alleged bribery

* Egypt remittances up 48.2 pct in first 10 months of FY 2017/18 to $26 bln - c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi issues draft law for public-private projects worth billions

* Saudi bid to protect pre-Islamic sites upends religious dictates

* Saudi Arabia’s Leejam Sports to offer shares next month

* Saudi representatives meet Taiwan bond investors in non-deal roadshow - sources

* Saudi Arabian Airlines in Boeing 777X order talks - sources

* Saudi Arabia buys 1.74 million T of barley in tender

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in May

KUWAIT

* China private refiner buys its first Kuwaiti crude oil cargo

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s top Shi’ite cleric allowed to seek treatment abroad (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)