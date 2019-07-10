MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 10

DUBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares cautious in case Powell closes rate door

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar ticks higher, all eyes on Fed

* Oil prices rise as data shows bigger-than-expected fall in US stockpiles

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lead most Gulf markets higher, Kuwait keeps rallying

* U.S. wants military coalition to safeguard waters off Iran, Yemen

* Iran Guards commander says U.S. bases are in range of its missiles

* Europeans call for urgent meeting of Iran nuclear deal parties

* Any disruption to oil exports through Hormuz will be “major obstacle” to Iraq’s economy -PM

* U.S. sanctions 3 Hezbollah leaders, including 2 Lebanon Parliament members

* Don’t ruin summer, Lebanon tourism minister pleads after shootout

* Morocco revises 2019 growth forecast down to 2.7%

* At least 100 migrants walk free from shelled detention centre in Tripoli

* Some internet service restored in Sudan after court ruling

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC buys 240,000 tonnes of Romanian, Ukrainian wheat

* POLL-Egypt’s central bank seen holding key interest rates

SAUDI ARABIA

* Rapper Nicki Minaj pulls out of controversial Saudi Arabia concert

* Saudi cabinet says extension to cuts will help oil market stability

* Aramco awards $18 bln in contracts to boost capacity at Marjan, Berri oilfields

* Saudi Arabia’s Savola issues 1 bln riyals sukuk

KUWAIT

* Kuwait cuts August crude prices to Asia - sources

* Kuwait Petroleum hires NBK Capital to advise on $2 bln financing-sources

QATAR

* Chevron Phillips, Qatar Petroleum sign $8 bln petrochemical deal

* Qatar tenders buy 4,000 tonnes rice from Pakistan - trade

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Mozilla blocks UAE bid to become an internet security guardian after hacking reports

* UAE agrees deal for construction of $900 mln desalination plant