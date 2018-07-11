MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 11

DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, yen rises as U.S. raises stakes in trade conflict
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Earnings hopes lift Qatar, Saudi petrochem, banks rise
* Oil falls after Trump threatens to escalate trade war with new tariffs
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge lower on firmer dollar amid U.S.-China trade worries
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks fall to 3-month low
* Iran sets Aug light crude price at $2/bbl above Oman/Dubai quotes - source
* Pompeo to stress need to boost pressure on Iran on NATO sidelines
* Erdogan starts presidential rule, names son-in-law Turkish finance minister
* Iran abandons effort to set single FX rate as rial sags under U.S. threat
* Moroccan growth to slow to 2.9 pct in 2019-planning agency
* Iran vows to sell as much oil as it can despite U.S. sanctions
* EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish assets pounded as new cabinet rattles investors
* Egypt’s GASC buys 175,000 tonnes Russian wheat in tender
* Energy subsidy cuts trigger June jump in Egypt consumer inflation
* Saudi defence ministry official arrested on bribery charges
* Saudi securities regulator awards first two fintech licences
* Saudi Arabia says it intercepts Houthi missile launched at Jizan
* Saudi Arabia signs $453 mln road contracts
* Marriott says to no longer manage three Dubai hotels
* Kuwait sets OSP for Asia at Oman/Dubai minus 5 cts/barrel for August
* U.S. adds Iran-backed group in Bahrain to terrorism list (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)