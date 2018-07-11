FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 3:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, yen rises as U.S. raises stakes in trade conflict

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Earnings hopes lift Qatar, Saudi petrochem, banks rise

* Oil falls after Trump threatens to escalate trade war with new tariffs

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge lower on firmer dollar amid U.S.-China trade worries

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks fall to 3-month low

* Iran sets Aug light crude price at $2/bbl above Oman/Dubai quotes - source

* Pompeo to stress need to boost pressure on Iran on NATO sidelines

* Erdogan starts presidential rule, names son-in-law Turkish finance minister

* Iran abandons effort to set single FX rate as rial sags under U.S. threat

* Moroccan growth to slow to 2.9 pct in 2019-planning agency

* Iran vows to sell as much oil as it can despite U.S. sanctions

* EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish assets pounded as new cabinet rattles investors

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC buys 175,000 tonnes Russian wheat in tender

* Energy subsidy cuts trigger June jump in Egypt consumer inflation

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi defence ministry official arrested on bribery charges

* Saudi securities regulator awards first two fintech licences

* Saudi Arabia says it intercepts Houthi missile launched at Jizan

* Saudi Arabia signs $453 mln road contracts

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Marriott says to no longer manage three Dubai hotels

KUWAIT

* Kuwait sets OSP for Asia at Oman/Dubai minus 5 cts/barrel for August

BAHRAIN

* U.S. adds Iran-backed group in Bahrain to terrorism list (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
