MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 12

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jittery as record U.S. virus count weighs on risk appetite

* Oil rises as Int’l Energy Agency boosts demand forecast

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials buoy Qatar; blue-chip sell-off trips up Egypt

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as higher equities weigh despite rising virus cases

* IEA raises 2020 oil demand forecast but warns COVID-19 clouds outlook

* On fifth attempt, U.N. Security Council renews Syria aid via Turkey

* Libya’s LNA says blockade on oil will continue

* Lebanon not planning to negotiate with Iran on fuel imports -minister

* Lebanon records new coronavirus infection high

* Lebanon holds meeting with IMF, more talks next week -statement

* Risks to Lebanon’s Eurobonds skewed to downside - Tellimer

* Blackouts darken misery of Lebanon’s economic collapse

* Iran will develop oil industry despite U.S. sanctions - Zanganeh says

* Iran’s president calls for ban on weddings, wakes to halt virus spread

* Israelis protest against government response to coronavirus

* Iraq trade ministry says bought 4.539 mln tonnes local wheat; self sufficiency reached

* Advisor’s killing deepens Iraqi leader’s face-off with militias

* Khartoum airport partially opens to flights from Egypt, Turkey and UAE

* Sudan replaces slew of top ministers to speed political reforms

* Morocco extends coronavirus emergency decree until Aug 10

EGYPT

* Germany says suspected Egyptian spy had no access to sensitive data

* Egypt’s annual headline inflation rises to 5.6% in June - CAPMAS

SAUDI ARABIA

* UN rights investigator calls on S.Arabia to free women activists

* Saudi Aramco raises gasoline prices for July -state TV

* Saudi-led alliance in Yemen says explosive boats destroyed in Red Sea

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai announces new coronavirus economic support worth over $400 million

* S&P warns Dubai economy to shrink 11%, cuts property giants to junk

* Mubadala set for exclusive talks with Petrobras to buy Bahia refinery

* Dubai non-oil private sector emerges from contraction in June -PMI

* Emirates lays off more pilots, crew in latest round of job cuts - sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait advises against travelling abroad due to coronavirus pandemic (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)