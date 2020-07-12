MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 12

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jittery as record U.S. virus count weighs on risk appetite
* Oil rises as Int’l Energy Agency boosts demand forecast
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials buoy Qatar; blue-chip sell-off trips up Egypt
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as higher equities weigh despite rising virus cases
* IEA raises 2020 oil demand forecast but warns COVID-19 clouds outlook
* On fifth attempt, U.N. Security Council renews Syria aid via Turkey
* Libya’s LNA says blockade on oil will continue
* Lebanon not planning to negotiate with Iran on fuel imports -minister
* Lebanon records new coronavirus infection high
* Lebanon holds meeting with IMF, more talks next week -statement
* Risks to Lebanon’s Eurobonds skewed to downside - Tellimer
* Blackouts darken misery of Lebanon’s economic collapse
* Iran will develop oil industry despite U.S. sanctions - Zanganeh says
* Iran’s president calls for ban on weddings, wakes to halt virus spread
* Israelis protest against government response to coronavirus
* Iraq trade ministry says bought 4.539 mln tonnes local wheat; self sufficiency reached
* Advisor’s killing deepens Iraqi leader’s face-off with militias
* Khartoum airport partially opens to flights from Egypt, Turkey and UAE
* Sudan replaces slew of top ministers to speed political reforms
* Morocco extends coronavirus emergency decree until Aug 10
* Germany says suspected Egyptian spy had no access to sensitive data
* Egypt’s annual headline inflation rises to 5.6% in June - CAPMAS
* UN rights investigator calls on S.Arabia to free women activists
* Saudi Aramco raises gasoline prices for July -state TV
* Saudi-led alliance in Yemen says explosive boats destroyed in Red Sea
* Dubai announces new coronavirus economic support worth over $400 million
* S&P warns Dubai economy to shrink 11%, cuts property giants to junk
* Mubadala set for exclusive talks with Petrobras to buy Bahia refinery
* Dubai non-oil private sector emerges from contraction in June -PMI
* Emirates lays off more pilots, crew in latest round of job cuts - sources
* Kuwait advises against travelling abroad due to coronavirus pandemic