MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 12

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sag on trade war fears, dollar buoyant

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets end mixed as oil prices fall on U.S. tariff threat

* Brent oil gains $1 to claw back some losses

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady near 1-wk low as dollar firms against yen

* OPEC does not want to see volatility in oil prices -OPEC president

* Libyan NOC announces reopening of key oil export terminals

* Iran Supreme Leader’s aide hails “strategic” ties with Russia before Putin talks

* Turkish banking stocks tumble, dragging broader index down 3 percent

* EMERGING MARKETS-Escalating trade row haunts emerging stocks, FX

SAUDI ARABIA

* FIFA to take legal action against pirated sports channel

* Saudi refinery exports first gasoline barrels to U.S.

* Owners of Saudi schools operator weigh sale of business -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Education company GEMS shelves multibillion dollar London IPO - sources

* Court case over Abraaj founder’s bounced cheque adjourned again

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended July 9

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank sees Q2 boost in net interest income

* Qatar to raise multi-billion dollar loan for Typhoon jets – sources

* Qatar al-Shaheen crude exports to fall in Sept - sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait raises Aug crude price for Asia by 5 cents from July -sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s economy shrinks in Q1 as oil production sags

* TABLE-Bahrain economy shrinks in Q1, oil sector hit hard (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)