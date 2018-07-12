MIDEAST - Factors to watch - July 12

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sag on trade war fears, dollar buoyant
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets end mixed as oil prices fall on U.S. tariff threat
* Brent oil gains $1 to claw back some losses
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady near 1-wk low as dollar firms against yen
* OPEC does not want to see volatility in oil prices -OPEC president
* Libyan NOC announces reopening of key oil export terminals
* Iran Supreme Leader’s aide hails “strategic” ties with Russia before Putin talks
* Turkish banking stocks tumble, dragging broader index down 3 percent
* EMERGING MARKETS-Escalating trade row haunts emerging stocks, FX
* FIFA to take legal action against pirated sports channel
* Saudi refinery exports first gasoline barrels to U.S.
* Owners of Saudi schools operator weigh sale of business -sources
* Education company GEMS shelves multibillion dollar London IPO - sources
* Court case over Abraaj founder’s bounced cheque adjourned again
* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended July 9
* Qatar National Bank sees Q2 boost in net interest income
* Qatar to raise multi-billion dollar loan for Typhoon jets – sources
* Qatar al-Shaheen crude exports to fall in Sept - sources
* Kuwait raises Aug crude price for Asia by 5 cents from July -sources
* Bahrain’s economy shrinks in Q1 as oil production sags
* TABLE-Bahrain economy shrinks in Q1, oil sector hit hard (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)